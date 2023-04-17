Chuck Schumer Expected to Move to Replace Feinstein ‘Sometime This Week’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hopes to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) from her post on the Judiciary Committee this week following calls to resign due to the 89-year-old’s prolonged recovery from shingles.

“I’d like to do it sometime this week,” Schumer said, according to the Hill.

The New York Democrat said he spoke to the Feinstein mere days ago, who apparently expressed hope that she would return “soon,” although Schumer did not provide a specific timeframe.

“I spoke to Sen. Feinstein just a few days ago. She believes she will return soon. She’s very hopeful of that and so am I,” Schumer told reporters, placing the burden on Republicans. “We think the Republicans should allow a temporary replacement until she returns.”

“It’s the only right and fair thing to do,” he added. “That’s the correct thing to do and we hope they will do it.

Schumer will move to replace Feinstein on Judiciary panel this week https://t.co/V8LTf1ejxo pic.twitter.com/PBqvtgTVyt — The Hill (@thehill) April 17, 2023

Schumer’s move comes as some Democrats have called for her to resign in the wake of her recovery, as she has been absent from her post for over one month. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is among those calling for Feinstein’s resignation.

“It’s one thing to take medical leave and come back. It’s another thing where you’re just not doing the job,” the Democrat said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

I agree with @RoKhanna. Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet. https://t.co/lvaHhLJYsi — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) April 12, 2023

“The reality here is the sense that you need to have a deference to these senators who served so long. How about a deference to the American people? How about an expectation that if you sign up to do one of these jobs, you show up?” he asked, adding that he is simply voicing the opinions of many people who have said the same in private.

“This is how the Beltway works. They don’t like it when you call out someone who’s in power, and that’s why people are unlikely to do it. But we’ve had so many calls from the American people and they say ‘Yeah, that’s right. If you’re gonna sign up to do these jobs, show up,’” he added.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Fox News Sunday:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), 83, is among those defending Feinstein, pointing to sexism. She told reporters that she has “never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way.”

Nevertheless, as a result of the mounting pressure, Feinstein asked Schumer to “temporarily” substitute her on the key panel — which decides judicial nominees — to prevent further delay in approving Biden’s judicial nominees.

Feinstein’s said in a statement:

When I was first diagnosed with shingles, I expected to return by the end of the March work period. Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis. I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel. In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco. I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) does not believe Republicans should help Democrats in approving a replacement for Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee, sharing an April 14 article from the Federalist titled, “There Is Zero Reason For Republicans To Cooperate With Dianne Feinstein’s Request”:

Republicans should not assist Democrats in confirming Joe Biden’s most radical nominees to the courts. https://t.co/Dq7DFfojVi — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 15, 2023

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) concurred.

“I will not go along with Chuck Schumer’s plan to replace Senator Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee and pack the court with activist judges,” Blackburn wrote. “Joe Biden wants the Senate to rubber stamp his unqualified and controversial judges to radically transform America.”

“Senate Democrats are also attempting to upend precedent and Senate custom by abolishing home-state Senators’ right to object to Biden’s activist liberal judges. We must stand up and protect the Senate’s constitutional role to provide advice and consent on judicial nominees,” she added: