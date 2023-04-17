The House Democrats’ campaign arm outraised its Republican counterpart by nearly $12 million in the first three months of the year while heavily counting on its congressional leadership for the cash.

In the first fundraising quarter with House minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and chair of the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) the committee hauled in $37.7 million, almost $12 million more than the Republicans, according to numbers first reported by Fox News.

Nearly $17 million came from March alone, leaving them with $26.68 million cash on hand at the end of the quarter.

In comparison, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), with the Republicans newly in the House majority, only raised $25.8 million overall during the first three months of the year, the first fundraising cycle with Republicans in the House majority.

For the Republicans, nearly $15 million alone was raised last month, leaving them with $24 million in their campaign coffers at the end of March.

Both campaign arms appeared to have relied heavily on their respective party’s leadership for most of the funds.

Of the DCCC’s overall haul, Jeffries reportedly raised $26.6 million, which was part of his own $33.4 million haul.

For the NRCC’s overall haul, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), a notoriously good fundraiser, reportedly transferred $7 million to the committee from his record $35 million. Additionally, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) transferred $3 million, Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) transferred $585,000, and GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) transferred $200,000.

After Republicans captured a slim 222-213 House majority last November McCarthy, who had a majority of his party’s backing to become speaker, went through a historic 15-ballot speakership election spanning five days before he could muster up enough Republican votes to secure the speaker’s gavel.

However, despite losing a week of fundraising, McCarthy reportedly quickly started to raise money, raising an average of over $400,000 per day after he became speaker.

