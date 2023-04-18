Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is readying a resolution to bring a vote of no confidence against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has overseen record-breaking illegal immigration to the United States.

Mayorkas was first nominated for the top DHS job in November 2020 by then-President-Elect Joe Biden and later confirmed by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

During a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, Marshall said that while the Senate waits for House Republicans to file Articles of Impeachment against Mayorkas, he plans to introduce a resolution to bring a vote of no confidence.

“The Secure Fence Act mandated that the Secretary of DHS achieve operational control of our borders. Mr. Secretary, our borders are not under control,” Marshall said:

Mr. Secretary, you are derelict in your duties. I would be derelict to not do something about this. That’s why I have a draft resolution here that I intend to introduce in the coming days that would require the Senate to take a vote of no confidence on Secretary Mayorkas. [Emphasis added] As I’ve stated on the record before, I stand at the ready to receive Articles of Impeachment from the House and conduct a conviction trial in this body, but in the meantime I think the Senate must show our colleagues in the House that we’ve had enough of the failures from the Department of Homeland Security and believe that the Secretary is not fit to faithfully carry out the duties of his office. [Emphasis added]

Since Mayorkas took over DHS, nearly six million border crossers and illegal aliens have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border, while an estimated four to five million have entered the U.S. interior.

