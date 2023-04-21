New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said New York City is being “destroyed” by President Joe Biden’s migrant crisis during a panel discussion in Washington, DC, hosted by the African American Mayors Association.

“The city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” Adams bluntly stated.

Mayor Eric Adams says NYC is being destroyed by illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/3nTcv0P9SV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2023

Adams was joined on the panel by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D), and outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D).

Adams seemingly took a shot at other New York City officials, accusing them of not fighting hard enough to get federal resources to the city.

“And none of my folks came to Washington, DC, to fight for the resources that’s going to undermine every agency in our city,” Adams added.

Adams’ remarks came days after he took aim at Biden, accusing the president of abandoning New York City and causing “one of the largest humanitarian crises that this city has ever experienced.”

“The national government has turned its back on New York City,” Adams said. “Every service in this city is going to be impacted by the asylum seeker crisis.”

New York City has spent $817 million to address the migrant crisis between July 2022 and March, according to the Office of Budget and Management. Estimates show the city will spend $4.2 billion on costs related to the migrant crisis from June 2023 through the end of fiscal year 2024.

New York City officials have applied for a $654 million grant from FEMA, and a decision is expected on May 31.

Adams also met with White House officials and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Friday to discuss the migrant crisis.

However, New York Immigration Coalition executive director Murad Awawdeh accused Adams of using “inflammatory rhetoric” to blame the migrants for the city’s “inability” to manage the budget, amNewYork Metro reported.

“He is throwing NY’s Congressional membership and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams under the bus – all of whom were just in DC this week to lobby on behalf of the city – by stating he is a lone wolf fighting to save his city,” Awawdeh told the outlet.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.