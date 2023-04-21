Over 60 left-leaning groups, claiming to represent over 110,000 Californians, are calling for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to resign from her U.S. Senate seat after missing dozens of Senate votes for health reasons this year.

“Complications from your illness threaten [your] storied legacy. Your absences hobble the elected Democratic Senate majority from doing the work of the people of California and our nation,” the groups stated. The groups claimed that her absence is holding up the Democrats’ agenda in the Senate, such as confirming judges.

“We ask that you resign from the Senate to focus on your health,” they wrote. “Please allow Gov. [Gavin] Newsom to appoint an interim senator who can provide robust and constant representation for California though the election of 2024.”

The Democrat senator has already announced that she will not be running for reelection to her safe blue seat next year. But, she has missed votes due to health reasons, which has delayed confirming judges nominated by President Joe Biden.

Feinstein has missed Senate votes since being diagnosed with shingles in February. In her absence, the Senate Judiciary Committee has remained at a deadlocked 10-10 on many issues, splitting the committee in half between Democrats and Republicans.

“For three decades, 39 million Californians counted on you to be our hardworking voice in Washington, day in and day out. We still need a daily voice, now more than ever,” the group added. “We respectfully ask you to give one more gift of service to our great state by fully stepping back to allow a new appointee to carry forth and extend your legacy.”

Democrats tried to replace her on the Senate Judiciary Committee so the committee would be back in Democrat control with an 11-10 majority, but Senate Republican leadership and rank-and-file Republicans rejected the temporary move, not wanting to help the Democrats confirm more judges.

Some signatories include 62 local Indivisible chapters and grassroots California groups such as Activate America, Berkeley Now, Democracy Action Marin, Feminists in Action Los Angeles, and Women’s March Santa Barbara.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.