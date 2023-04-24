Former President Donald Trump’s forthcoming book, Letters to Trump, will include a letter from the late Rev. Billy Graham, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Trump’s team provided the 1991 letter and the former president’s commentary from the book about it to Breitbart News exclusively ahead of the book’s public release this week.

In the Sept. 19, 1991, letter to Trump, Graham writes to the future president, opening with “Dear Donald” it was a “pleasure to meet you and Marla Maples at the small dinner party that Mrs. DeMoss gave at one of her homes.”

“For a long time I have wanted to meet you and get to know you,” Graham wrote to Trump. “I have read your books and am absolutely amazed at your career. You could probably give me a great deal of good advice, as I am chairman of the board of several religious organizations.”

Graham continues by assuring Trump he will never ask him for any donations or money. “I told Ross Perot that many years ago and it established our friendship on a much firmer basis. I make it a point never to ask individuals for money to support the various Christian enterprises in which I am involved.”

“However, I do appreciate your invitation for my wife and me to stay at the Plaza while here,” Graham continued. “I explained to you my longtime association with the Marriott family. Many years ago, Mr. J.W. Marriott, Sr., gave me a 5-star card to be used in all of their hotels. Incidentally, even though he was a Mormon, I preached his funeral at the Mormon Temple in Washington several years ago.”

Graham continued his letter to Trump by discussing his tolerance of differing views. “You will find that I have a very broad and tolerant mind toward people of other beliefs—though I am most certain only personal faith in Christ can bring the peace and joy, and fill the vacuum in so many people’s lives,” Graham wrote. “I hope to get to know you all better, and wish you all the happiness in the world.”

The letter appears in Trump’s second post-presidency book, entitled Letters to Trump, which comes out on Tuesday of this week. Earlier on Monday, the book shot up to number one on Amazon in terms of sales ahead of its release. It is a collection of letters and correspondence Trump sent and received from interesting, famous, powerful, and influential people over the course of the years leading up to and during his presidency.

Trump’s first book, Our Journey Together, was a collection of iconic photographs from Trump’s campaign and time in office. Both books are published by Winning Team Publishing.

“We are thrilled with the sales of Letters to Trump,” Sergio Gor, the founder of Winning Team Publishing and publisher of these books, told Breitbart News. “We are seeing an incredible demand not just in the United States but worldwide. President Donald Trump’s unmatched success continues.”

Several letters in Letters to Trump are also accompanied by commentary from Trump himself about the letters or the subjects of the letters. The Billy Graham letter also includes commentary from Trump about his interactions with the famous preacher, including an anecdote about how Trump remembers going with his father, Fred Trump, to a Graham event at Yankee Stadium.

“Billy Graham was one of a kind. He was a man of character and conviction—somebody we probably will never see again in the sense of what he represented and who he represented,” Trump writes about Billy Graham in the book, something his team also provided exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of the book’s publication on Tuesday.

“My father considered him the greatest evangelist. I vividly remember going to Yankee Stadium many years ago with my father and the family to watch a Billy Graham Crusade. It was absolutely incredible. The place was packed, and everybody waited breathlessly for the next word to be spoken. Billy Graham was amazing and will always be remembered as probably the greatest of all time at what he did—telling others about God.”

The world-famous evangelist Rev. Billy Graham was a Christian institution in the United States, spending decades preaching before he passed away in 2018 at age 99. His son, the Rev. Franklin Graham, has picked up a large part of the mantle since his father’s passing. Franklin Graham’s social media presence is basically unparalleled as well, as his following is extremely active on Facebook and other platforms.