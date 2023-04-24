Lee Zeldin Endorses Donald Trump for President in 2024

Former president Donald Trump picked up another key endorsement on Monday from Lee Zeldin, the former Long Island congressman and 2022 New York Republican gubernatorial nominee.

“The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the Biden Admin. Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump,” Zeldin wrote on Twitter, endorsing the former president.

“Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer. He has my full support,” the former congressman added.

Zeldin joins the list of several key endorsements the former president has received over the last several months. The Trump ally has a lot of support in the Empire State.

The former congressman ran for governor last cycle against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and created one of the closest gubernatorial races in New York in 20 years.

Despite losing in the gubernatorial race, he generated a lot of success down the ballot and helped numerous Republicans get elected across the state — including at least ten representatives — which helped the GOP take back the U.S. House of Representatives.

Since then, the former Republican gubernatorial candidate was considered a possible candidate to run for head of the Republican National Committee (RNC), which he did not end up doing, and more recently, is reportedly being floated to run for Senate against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) in 2024.

He has also created a political action committee (PAC) to increase Republican turnout among young people and voters of color.

Notably, this comes after Zeldin was recently with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a possible 2024 presidential candidate, during his book tour stop on Long Island. DeSantis was promoting his new book, The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.

