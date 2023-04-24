Lee Zeldin Endorses Donald Trump for President in 2024

Republican candidate for New York governor U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to reporters after participating in a debate against incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted by Spectrum News NY1, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Pace University in New York. (Mary Altaffer, Pool/AP)
Jacob Bliss
Washington, DC

Former president Donald Trump picked up another key endorsement on Monday from Lee Zeldin, the former Long Island congressman and 2022 New York Republican gubernatorial nominee.

“The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the Biden Admin. Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump,” Zeldin wrote on Twitter, endorsing the former president.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together during an event at their Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer. He has my full support,” the former congressman added.

Zeldin joins the list of several key endorsements the former president has received over the last several months. The Trump ally has a lot of support in the Empire State.

The former congressman ran for governor last cycle against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and created one of the closest gubernatorial races in New York in 20 years.

Despite losing in the gubernatorial race, he generated a lot of success down the ballot and helped numerous Republicans get elected across the state — including at least ten representatives — which helped the GOP take back the U.S. House of Representatives.

Since then, the former Republican gubernatorial candidate was considered a possible candidate to run for head of the Republican National Committee (RNC), which he did not end up doing, and more recently, is reportedly being floated to run for Senate against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) in 2024.

He has also created a political action committee (PAC) to increase Republican turnout among young people and voters of color.

Notably, this comes after Zeldin was recently with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a possible 2024 presidential candidate, during his book tour stop on Long Island. DeSantis was promoting his new book, The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.

Supporters listen as New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin speaks at a “Moms 4Zeldin” town hall on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on October 7, 2022, in New York City. Speaking to mostly women, Zeldin proposed lifting caps on charter schools and discussed methods for dealing with migrants at the souther border and ending all vaccine mandates. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.

