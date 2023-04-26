Joe Biden Caught Using Cheat Sheet with Reporters Question Written on It 

President Joe Biden brought a cheat sheet with him to a Wednesday press conference that showed he had advance knowledge of a journalist’s question.

The cheat sheet showed a photo of Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian, a guide on how to pronounce her name, and her question for the president.

Biden used a cheat sheet at today's press conference — with a reporter's question written on it pic.twitter.com/jfZu5JxKz5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” The question read.

Joe Biden gets caught RED-HANDED using a CHEAT SHEET of reporters INCLUDING the very questions that they're going to ask… …and the reporters go along with it! pic.twitter.com/bWT5ae1Qow — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2023

Biden’s use of the cheat sheet came during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, while the two leaders discussed nuclear threats from North Korea.

Another cheat sheet showed “the names of other Biden administration officials to relay the order remarks would be delivered at the press conference,” the New York Post reported.

“Does this mean that he pre-clears each question?” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) asked.

“I’m so glad the American media establishment is so evenhanded in how it interacts with Republicans and Democrats. So much fairness,” Lee sarcastically added.

I’m so glad the American media establishment is so evenhanded in how it interacts with Republicans and Democrats. So much fairness …. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 26, 2023

Mike Cernovich asked Subramanian for more information on how her question ended up on a note card in the president’s hand.

“What’s the process for getting your question pre-approved by the Biden regime? Who do you send it to for approval? Do you find it debasing to submit yourself to this process, and then fail to disclose this coordination to viewers and readers?” Cernovich asked.

Biden was caught using a similar cheat sheet during a press conference more than two years ago. White House pool photographer Oliver Contreras captured a cheat sheet that included headshot photos of the reporters at the press conference and numbers that were circled by the photo of each reporter he called on.

