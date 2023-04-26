Watch: Secure Your Retirement with Precious Metals

The following content is sponsored by Monetary Gold, the official gold sponsor of Breitbart News.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow sat down for a brief interview with gold expert David Schroeder of Monetary Gold, Breitbart’s official gold sponsor. Schroeder explains how gold and precious metals diversify your portfolio to protect against paper losses in a volatile stock market.

To learn more, visit Monetary Gold’s website here.

You can watch David Schroeder’s previous interview about why gold is rallying amid the banking crisis here.