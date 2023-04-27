Poll: 35% of Democrat Primary Voters Want Nominee Other Than Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol participate in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Nick Gilbertson

More than a third of likely Democrat primary voters believe someone other than President Joe Biden should be the Democrat presidential nominee, according to a poll partially conducted after he announced his reelection bid on Tuesday.

The Emerson College Polling survey, taken April 24-25, shows that 65 percent of those who plan to vote in the Democrat primary want Biden as the nominee versus 35 percent who want “someone else.” When pitted against declared candidates, he sees a minor bump in support.

In the present field of Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Marianne Williamson, the sitting president takes 70 percent of the support while 21 percent back Kennedy. Williamson holds eight percent of support.

Of note, this is one of the first polls of declared candidates conducted after Kennedy’s announcement last week.

RELATED: Finish WHAT Job? Biden’s 2024 Announcement Lists No Accomplishments, Attacks “MAGA Extremists”:

Joe Biden / YouTube

The poll follows similar trends to a USA Today/Suffolk University survey among Biden’s 2020 voters, which was released last week. That survey showed that just under one-third of his 2020 supporters want a different Democrat nominee.

While Biden took 67 percent of the response, 14 percent backed Kennedy, and 5 percent supported Williamson. The Suffolk poll was published hours before Kennedy officially launched his campaign in Boston last week.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the state Capitol Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Albany, New York. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

In Emerson’s poll, Biden’s approval rating pings at just 41 percent, which is down 3 points since February.

“Driving Biden’s lower approval this month is independent voters, 37% of whom approved of the president in February, which has dropped to 30% this month,” stated Spencer Kimball, Emerson College Polling’s executive director.

AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 23: Marianne Williamson leaves the stage after endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a campaign rally at Vic Mathias Shores Park on February 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas. With early voting underway in Texas, Sanders is holding four rallies in the delegate-rich state this weekend before traveling on to South Carolina. Texas holds their primary on Super Tuesday March 3rd, along with over a dozen other states. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Marianne Williamson leaves the stage after endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a campaign rally at Vic Mathias Shores Park on February 23, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Emerson College Polling also gauged hypothetical general election matchups between Biden and former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) among all poll respondents, including Republicans, Democrats, and independents. Biden leads Trump by a slim margin of 43 percent to 41 percent.  DeSantis fares substantially worse, trailing Biden by six points at 37 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

“Independent voters are nearly split on the presidential ticket between Trump and Biden, 34% would vote for Biden and 33% Trump,” Kimball said. “A third of independents support someone else or are undecided.”

Former President Donald Trump. (Instagram/Donald Trump)

When asked to predict who will be the next president, “regardless of who [they] support,” 40 percent say Biden, 35 percent say Trump and 25 percent believe someone else will be the next commander-in-chief.

Emerson College Polling sampled 1,100 registered voters, including 448 individuals who participated in the Democrat primary portion of the poll, from April 24-25. The poll has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percent, though the margin increases for sub-demographics such as the Democrat primary aspect of the poll.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.