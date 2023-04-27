Poll: 66% of Republicans Approve of Kevin McCarthy’s Job as Speaker

Two-thirds of Republicans approve of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) job as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, according to the latest Economist/YouGov Poll conducted this past week.

Of the 381 Republican respondents, 66 percent said they approved of McCarthy’s job as Speaker. Twenty-five percent of the 66 percent said they “strongly approve,” and 41 percent “somewhat approve.”

Additionally, as Breitbart News noted earlier this month, McCarthy’s job approval has soared since becoming Speaker earlier this year compared to a December poll.

This most recent poll showed that McCarthy has a job approval rating of positive ten as speaker, up 18 points since the end of last year when he was still House minority leader, a month before he was elected speaker.

Overall, when Democrats’ and independents’ replies are included, 47 percent of the respondents said they strongly or somewhat approved of McCarthy’s handling of his job as the speaker when asked by the pollsters. In comparison, only 37 percent said they disapproved, and 16 percent said they were unsure.

The poll surveyed 1,289 registered voters, of whom 381 were Republicans. It was taken between April 22 and 25 and had a three percent margin of error for registered voters overall.

WATCH: Rep. Kevin McCarthy Becomes Speaker of the House.

U.S. House of Representatives

The December poll, conducted from December 17 to 20 among 1,321 registered voters with a 2.9 percent margin of error, showed McCarthy’s overall job approval rating at a negative eight.

In that poll, 36 percent strongly or somewhat approved of McCarthy’s handling of his job as the House minority leader, while 44 percent disapproved. Twenty percent were unsure.

For comparison, when Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was speaker in December, her job approval rating was also underwater, at negative five. Only 45 percent approved of her performance as speaker, while half (50 percent) disapproved. Six percent were unsure.

After Republicans won the majority in the House in November, McCarthy, who had a majority of his party’s backing to become speaker, went through a historic 15-ballot speakership election spanning five days before he could muster up enough Republican votes to secure the speaker’s gavel.

