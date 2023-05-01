Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received lackluster reviews from British business leaders on the final leg of his overseas trip, according to reports.

The Florida governor, who has continued to toy with the prospect of a 2024 presidential run, embarked on the overseas trip roughly one week ago. The trip was officially branded as an international trade mission to “discuss ways in which Florida can expand economic partnerships,” according to the governor’s office.

A handful of officials accompanied him, including Florida Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella, as well as Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis. He kicked off the trip with a stop in Japan, also visiting South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

Notably, DeSantis made waves during his stop in Israel after signing anti-hate speech legislation while visiting the U.S. ally.

“In 2019, I had the opportunity here in Israel to sign into law groundbreaking legislation to root out antisemitism from our public education system, establishing Florida as a leader in protecting religious liberty,” the governor said in a statement.

“Four years later, the threats faced by religious Americans of all faiths have evolved. Through this legislation, we are ensuring that perpetrators who commit acts of antisemitism and target religious groups or individuals will be punished,” he added.

DeSantis visited the United Kingdom on the last leg of his trip, but according to Politico, he failed to garner rave reviews. During that trip, he met with “more than 50 representatives of major U.K. firms and business lobbying groups,” but many were unimpressed by the Sunshine State governor’s performance, describing it as “low-wattage” and “horrendous.”

Per Politico:

One U.K. business figure said DeSantis “looked bored” and “stared at his feet” as he met with titans of British industry in an event co-hosted by Lloyd’s of London — the world’s largest insurance marketplace. “He had been to five different countries in five days and he definitely looked spent, but his message wasn’t presidential,” they told POLITICO. “He was horrendous.” A second business figure who was in the room said it was a “low-wattage” performance and that “nobody in the room was left thinking, ‘this man’s going places’.”

That business person added that it was like watching a “state-level politician.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [people in attendance] came out thinking ‘that’s not the guy,'” the individual added, commenting on a lack of “stardust.” Another attendee said DeSantis “came across well,” while another plainly described him as “fine,” per Politico.

Those reviews coincide with similar whispers in the U.S., as major donors have been more vocal about airing their frustrations pertaining to DeSantis.

Rumors of uneasiness surfaced in March, as donors reportedly began to question if it is prudent for DeSantis to run against former President Donald Trump in 2024. However, some major Republican donors have spoken out about their concerns publicly. Republican mega-donor John Catsimatidis, CEO of Gristedes, for example, has publicly stated he will not support the governor in a presidential bid, pointing to DeSantis’s alleged lack of communication skills.

“Why would I support somebody to become president of the United States that doesn’t return phone calls?” he asked.

As Breitbart News reported:

Why do people contribute to people?” he asked. “They want to have access and to be able to have a discussion.” He added that he has “never in 30 years of doing politics asked anybody for anything or a personal favor. Never.” According to the Examiner, Catsimatidis in 2018 donated $15,000 to the DeSantis state campaign but gave even more, $600,000, to the Trump Victory fund the year after and into 2020.

Rolling Stone also made waves after citing a group chat featuring major donors who were also expressing dissatisfaction with DeSantis.

As Breitbart News reported:

“What the fuck is wrong with RD?” one group member wrote, referencing DeSantis’s response — or lack thereof — to the major flooding in Fort Lauderdale. The governor was noticeably absent, traveling around the country and delivering speeches at the height of the historic issue. That week, he was in Ohio for the Butler County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day event and eventually declared a state of emergency for Broward County. He delivered a speech at Liberty University that same week and attended an event in New Hampshire, as well. Even former President Trump weighed in on his potential rival’s actions, telling Breitbart News, “He shouldn’t be campaigning right now. He should be there.” According to Rolling Stone, one group chat participant wanted to know how to best contact DeSantis to “complain.” It also cites other complaints from these top donors, one of which included DeSantis referring to Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.”

Megadonor Thomas Peterffy has also put support for DeSantis “on hold,” and megadonor Ken Langone has also voiced concerns.

DeSantis has yet to make a presidential announcement but has, notably, refused to dismiss the prospect of challenging Trump in 2024.

Last week, the Florida legislature passed an exemption to Florida’s “resign-to-run” law, which if signed would effectively allow DeSantis to run for president without resigning from his post as governor. Prior to this exemption, DeSantis would have had to resign, but under this exemption, he could, theoretically, remain in his post until the presidential inauguration, should he jump in the race and win it all.

DeSantis is not expected to make any announcement until the end of the state’s legislative session, which is slated to end Friday, May 5, 2023.