PHOTO: Megyn Kelly Sports ‘Make Women Female Again’ Cap

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly sported a red MAGA-style cap over the weekend with the phrase “Make Women Female Again” stitched on it.

“Thank you for a HUGE week on the ⁦@MegynKellyShow⁩. In Miami celebrating our friend’s 50th & looking fwd to another great week of shows starting Monday,” she wrote in a social media post:

Kelly’s followers were quick to share their opinions on the cap, one person saying the country needed more women like her to “speak out against all of this insanity! You both are beautiful, this is how you age when you are on the right side!”

“Love the hat Megyn. Thank you for being such a strong supportive voice for woman [sic],” another commented.

In a social media post on Friday, Kelly shared a poem titled “I Am Not a Dress” that spoke of womanhood as a special thing men can never experience.

Kelly said, “It literally brought me to tears,” then called the author brave:

It literally brought me to tears. You are very brave @brandubh4. https://t.co/x5vzkzcV4S — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 28, 2023