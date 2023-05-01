PHOTO: Megyn Kelly Sports ‘Make Women Female Again’ Cap

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly sported a red MAGA-style cap over the weekend with the phrase “Make Women Female Again” stitched on it.
“Thank you for a HUGE week on the @MegynKellyShow. In Miami celebrating our friend’s 50th & looking fwd to another great week of shows starting Monday,” she wrote in a social media post:
Thank you for a HUGE week on the @MegynKellyShow. In Miami celebrating our friend’s 50th & looking fwd to another great week of shows starting Monday. pic.twitter.com/NTpdWrqMIh
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 29, 2023
Kelly’s followers were quick to share their opinions on the cap, one person saying the country needed more women like her to “speak out against all of this insanity! You both are beautiful, this is how you age when you are on the right side!”
“Love the hat Megyn. Thank you for being such a strong supportive voice for woman [sic],” another commented.
In a social media post on Friday, Kelly shared a poem titled “I Am Not a Dress” that spoke of womanhood as a special thing men can never experience.
Kelly said, “It literally brought me to tears,” then called the author brave:
It literally brought me to tears. You are very brave @brandubh4. https://t.co/x5vzkzcV4S
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 28, 2023
It appeared Kelly’s red hat was referring to the transgender issue being debated across the nation. It is a topic Breitbart News has covered extensively.
The latest example is Austin Killips, a biological man who was recently awarded first place in the women’s category of New Mexico’s Tour of the Gila cycling race.
According to Breitbart News:
Killips had been a topic of controversy in the weeks leading up to the race, with many questioning the propriety of having a man racing as a woman. Indeed, after he won the race in the women’s category, race officials congratulated him on Twitter but turned off the comments to prevent anyone from being able to reply to the tweet.
…
The rise of Killips in the cycling circuit spurred champion Hannah Arensman, 25, to retire from the sport. Arensman insisted that men claiming to be women have an “unfair advantage” in the sport.
Meanwhile, Kelly’s red hat is similar to the Make America Great Again caps worn by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.
