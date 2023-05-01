A head adviser to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has quit after being accused of developing a toxic reputation on the job.

The Colorado-based consultant was also blamed for hurting the governor’s political operation, the New York Post reported Sunday.

In an email the outlet reviewed, 42-year-old Adam Sullivan explained to Hochul’s 2022 campaign staffers he “decided to step back from my role helping or advising the Governor as well as the State Party and any other efforts in New York State for the foreseeable future.”

A recent report highlighted his role in advising Hochul on decisions that included one which nearly “torpedoed” her bid for governor.

In January, Hochul was sworn in as the first woman elected to the state’s governorship, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

She previously served as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) lieutenant governor prior to taking the helm in August 2021 when Cuomo stepped down while facing sexual harassment accusations.

According to the Post, former Hochul campaign staff members claimed Sullivan, who runs a consulting firm, was overbearing and belittled others.

One former campaign operative alleged that when Hochul was running for lieutenant governor, Sullivan was “very much so condescending. Sometimes, I think several of us got the impression that he would counter something that we were suggesting just for the sake of countering it.”

In his email, Sullivan reportedly did apologize to those who felt harmed by his actions.

“It just explains why there are so many problems, why there’s so much dysfunction, why they’ve made so many boneheaded decisions,” a Democrat operative said, adding Hochul was listening to a man who was almost on the other side of the country.

In August 2021, Hochul offered comments during a press conference about her administration:

She emphasized, “There will be turnover,” later adding, “At the end of my term, whenever it ends, no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment.”

