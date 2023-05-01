Ron DeSantis Signed Bill Targeting ‘Malicious’ Protest Tactics in Israel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed domestic legislation into law while in Israel to punish “malicious” protest tactics as critics ponder his latest move and what it could mean regarding his 2024 presidential prospects.

DeSantis signed House Bill 269 into law last week during his foreign trip, which his office officially presented as an international trade mission aimed to strengthen economic relations with the Sunshine State.

That trip included a stop in Israel, where DeSantis delivered a keynote address as part of the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem’s “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” event. According to the Jewish News of Northern California newspaper, the governor’s “anticipated campaign was on full display Thursday at a conference in Jerusalem, where he ran down a laundry list of issues relevant to Israel and American Jews.”

“We must also, in America, respect Israel’s right to make its own decisions about its own governance,” he said during the speech. “You’re a smart country. You figure it out. It shouldn’t be for us to butt into these important issues.”

DeSantis also highlighted the “historic migration of American Jews and Israeli Americans moving to southern Florida.”

“It’s really, really boomed, and I think Florida’s policies have really reinforced that.” he continued.

According to the newspaper:

In his speech, DeSantis described his past support for Israel, including advocating for the 2018 move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and, in 2019, holding a Florida cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. He also told the crowd that he baptized his children with water from the Sea of Galilee and said he put a note in the Western Wall asking God to protect Florida from hurricane season. … Following his speech, DeSantis announced partnerships with Israeli firms to develop tech products, and portrayed his state as an inviting home for Jews. He said the state had invested millions of dollars into synagogue security as well as Holocaust education. And he signed a bill that bans projecting threatening images on buildings without permission, as well as littering with the intent to intimidate.

Indeed, DeSantis signed House Bill 269 into law while in the country. In part, the legislation puts forth penalties for littering or trespassing with the intent to intimidate. It also states that a person “may not willfully and maliciously harass or intimidate another person based on the person’s wearing or displaying of any indicia relating to any religious or ethnic heritage.” Violators of the latter would face a misdemeanor of the first degree.

The bill also states:

A person may not knowingly and intentionally display or project, using any medium, an image onto a building, structure, or other property without the written consent of the owner of the building, structure, or property. For purposes of this subsection, the term “image” means a visual representation or likeness of a person or object, including text, graphics, logos, other artwork, or any combination thereof. … Whoever willfully and maliciously interrupts or disturbs any school or any assembly of people met for the worship of God, any assembly of people met for the purpose of acknowledging the death of an individual, or for any other lawful purpose commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.

“In 2019, I had the opportunity here in Israel to sign into law groundbreaking legislation to root out antisemitism from our public education system, establishing Florida as a leader in protecting religious liberty,” DeSantis said.

“Four years later, the threats faced by religious Americans of all faiths have evolved. Through this legislation, we are ensuring that perpetrators who commit acts of antisemitism and target religious groups or individuals will be punished,” he added:

I signed legislation in Jerusalem designed to combat antisemitism in Florida. We stand with the Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/jI9bxIkyei — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 28, 2023

Several social media users did not react kindly to the governor’s announcement.

“Why is a Florida Governor going to foreign countries to sign domestic legislation?” one asked.

“I’m a supporter, but this makes me question that support as this bill is a gross violation of our First Amendment rights,” another remarked.

“That’s very nice! But you’re gonna lose if you keep up this generic political world tour,” another observed.

“This is against the first amendment and is unconstitutional,” one said. “Any politician owned by foreign interests should be ousted.”

DeSantis has yet to announce his intentions but reportedly said during the trip, “If there’s any announcements, those will come at the appropriate time.”