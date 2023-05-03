Nolte: Trump Won’t Debate Republicans, But He’ll Throw CNN a Lifeline

Former President Trump is refusing two debates with his fellow Republicans, but he’s happy to throw a lifeline to CNN.

But-but-but you told me CNN was fake news and the enemy of the people?

Suckas!

We finally have CNN right where we want it. The far-left fake news outlet is not only dead in the water ratings-wise, CNNLOL has almost no impact whatsoever on the national conversation. CNN is a ghost, a rotting husk, a dangerous, dishonest, election-meddling garbage fire about to disappear forever, and what does Donald Trump go and do?

He runs to CNN’s rescue by agreeing to appear at a town hall event.

Why?

Trump’s defenders say he’s angry at Fox News.

Okay, but you don’t express your anger at Fox News by running to CNN. That’s like expressing your anger at Mussolini by running to Hitler.

Trump’s defenders say Trump needs to reach voters outside his base.

My only reply to that is, Have you watched CNN? Who in their right mind believes CNN will allow Trump even a single moment to appeal to anyone, much less swing voters? For nearly seven years, CNN has been doing this…

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative

The COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Narrative

Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Narrative

Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Narrative

…Oh, but suddenly that same CNN will allow Trump to shine as he pursues re-election.

You people are deranged.

Trump supporters say that Don Lemon and Brian Stelter’s firing proves that CNN has changed. Sorry, but if the Nazi Party boots some members, it’s still the Nazi Party.

Would you like a list of who’s still there? Let’s start with election-meddler Jake “Russia Collusion Hoax” Tapper. Jim Acosta, anyone?

CNN will make a fortune off this townhall, win the ratings night, and weasel itself back in the game all because Donald Trump—after seven years of telling us CNN is fake news and the enemy of the people—handed his imprimatur over on a silver platter.

CNN hates us. CNN is waging literal war against us. And Donald Trump is handing them a lifeline.

How many times does CNN have to call you a Nazi, a racist, a rube, a traitor, or an insurrectionist before you feel an appropriate amount of disgust towards a candidate who makes the RINO move of doing business with them, who aids and abets them after we finally have them on the ground gulping for air?

I don’t care if Trump walks out of that town hall smelling like a rose. He’s aiding and abetting the enemy just when we have that enemy on its fake-news-knees.

This is a betrayal.

A million ways exist, especially in the New Media environment, to get your message out without collaborating with the enemy.

And then there’s Trump’s shameless hypocrisy.

I don’t blame Trump for not wanting to debate his Republican primary opponents. He’s 20 or 30 points up. Why should he? He’s running to do one thing: win. That’s his only goal, and it should be his only goal, and ducking debates furthers that goal. No one who understands politics can blame him.

But.

Look at his excuses for not debating his fellow Republicans:

When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the “questions,” why subject yourself to being libeled and abused? Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, publisher of The Washington Post. NO!

Those are all valid excuses for ducking debates … unless you turn around and agree to appear on CNN.

Trump defenders say, It’s a town hall. Voters will be asking the questions.

Yeah, voters hand-picked by … CNN.

And guess who will be asking the follow-up questions? Nurse Rached.

Anyway, I guess CNN isn’t FAKE NEWS anymore.

I guess CNN isn’t the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE anymore.

Nope, even though CNN calls Trump’s supporters Nazis and traitors, even though CNN encourages and excuses violence against us, even though there is no lie CNN will not tell to undermine everything we cherish, Donald Trump believes CNN is worth saving just as it was about to disappear forever.

Well, maybe Trump can explain his reasoning in an exclusive interview with conservative media— er, I mean, the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman.

P.S. Do you want to know who doesn’t do business with a fake news outlet that smears his supporters as Nazis? Ron DeSantis.

