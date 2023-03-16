Nolte: CNN Is Dead – Ratings Collapse to Decade Low

Far-left CNN’s demo ratings have just hit a decade low, and the hate outlet’s total primetime ratings just dipped well below 500,000.

Stick a fork in CNN.

CNN is dead.

Praise the heavens, CNN is dead.

During the week of March 6, CNN, a left-wing propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence, averaged only 442,000 primetime viewers and 408,000 total day viewers. Compared to last year, CNN suffered a 61 percent drop in primetime viewers and a 54 percent drop in total day viewers.

That is a catastrophic collapse.

Anything below one million during primetime is catastrophic.

Tee hee.

In the 25-54 age demo, which sets advertising rates, CNN dove to a ten-year low:

CNN had its smallest weekday total day audience among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 since June 2014 for nearly a 10-year low. The network only managed 81,000 average demo viewers as CNN programming fails to resonate with Americans. CNN continued to flounder on weekdays during primetime, averaging only 95,000 demo viewers for its smallest audience in the key category since May 2014.

Compared to this same week last year, CNN lost 72 percent of primetime demo viewers and 65 percent of total day demo viewers.

I’m giddy.

What’s especially satisfying is that CNN spent most of that week crybabying over the sins of Fox News. CNN complaining about another network’s supposed dishonesty is like grass complaining about green. Apparently, the hypocrisy got to be too much, and CNN’s already tiny audience started laughing and then changed the channel.

Jake “Frank Burns” Tapper’s widely publicized townhall with Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin drew exactly—lol—364,000 viewers.

CNN’s primetime suck-up to first lady Jill Biden Monday “shed a staggering 43% of viewers of CNN’s average 2023 9 p.m. ET viewership,” reports Fox News, which adds:

After the dismal weekly turnout, CNN is on pace to have its lowest-rated quarter among the primetime demo in over 30 years since 1991.

HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

All of this is CNN chief Chris Licht’s fault. He took over Jeff Zucker’s sinking, discredited laughingstock of a ship and basically said, “Carry on.” Oh, he moved the deck chairs around a little bit but chose to keep smug, unlikable, serially dishonest, blatant, left-wing liars like Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, and Alisyn Camerota. WHY WOULD HE DO THAT? Nobody likes these people. No one trusts them. No one should trust them.

Licht held on to Jim “Double Chin” Acosta. That tells you all you need to know.

Licht had a real opportunity to right this ship and, instead, did nothing.

What did Licht expect? That his presence and dishonest lip service about putting an end to bias would be enough? Did he think he could hustle or hypnotize us into tuning into the same discredited, narcissistic bullies and bigots just because…?

I’m a pretty unassuming fella, but Licht still never fooled me.

And I’m thrilled.

I don’t want CNN to change.

I want CNN to die.

CNN is evil, and evil needs to die.

Here’s the autopsy…

Total Primetime Viewers/Demo Viewers FOX: 2.24 million – 274,000 MSNBC: 1.088 million – 108,000 CNNLOL: 442,000 – 95,000 Total Day Total Viewers/Demo Viewers FOX: 1.359 million – 172,000 MSNBC: 673,000 – 71,000 CNNLOL: 408,000 – 81,000

MSNBC is only avoiding being seen as a ratings laughingstock because of CNN. At the very least, MSNBC is holding on to a somewhat respectable 1.088 million primetime viewers. Fox’s 2.237 million viewers is five times higher — five! — than CNN’s 442,000.

Tucker Carlson is earning more demo viewers (469,000) than CNN is drawing total viewers!

In all of cable TV, CNNLOL has dropped to 17th in primetime.

Please don’t change CNN. Please, please, please…

