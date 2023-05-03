Police Release Mugshot of Four-Time Deported Illegal Alien Charged with Killing Family of Five in Texas

Police have released the booking photo of a four-time deported illegal alien who has been arrested and charged with allegedly murdering a family of five in Cleveland, Texas.

Following a four-day manhunt, police located and arrested 38-year-old illegal alien Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres of Mexico and charged him with murdering 31-year-old Julisa Molina Rivera, 25-year-old Sonia Argentina Guzman, 21-year-old Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 18-year-old Jose Jonathan Casarez, and nine-year-old Daniel Enrique Laso.

After Oropesa’s arrest, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office released his booking photo.

As Breitbart News reported, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has confirmed that Oropesa has been deported on four separate occasions from the United States.

Though Oropesa was reportedly carrying a consular card issued by the Mexican government, the card does not confer any immigration status in the U.S. His lengthy deportation history suggests he illegally resided in the U.S. for years.

Oropesa was first ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in March 2009. He was quickly deported that month but illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and was deported again in September 2009.

In January 2012 and July 2016, Oropesa was also deported.

