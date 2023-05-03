Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by seven points in a hypothetical general election match-up, according to a Rasmussen poll.

The poll, commissioned by Political Media and first reported by the Post Millenial, shows that 48 percent of likely voters prefer Trump, while 41 percent back Biden.

Moreover, the poll finds Trump’s net favorability rating registers at plus 20 points, with 59 percent saying he is favorable, “including 37% with a Very Favorable impression,” Rasmussen Reports noted. More than four in five (81 percent) of Republicans have a somewhat positive view of Trump, as do 58 percent of voters not affiliated with the two major parties.

Conversely, Biden’s favorability rating is seven points underwater. Of the respondents, 46 percent hold a positive view of the commander-in-chief, including 80 percent of Democrats, versus 53 percent who find him unfavorable.

Rasmussen also asked respondents for their views on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has not announced a bid for the White House but has consistently polled as Trump’s top rival. Sixty percent say they view DeSantis favorably, while thirty-three percent hold unfavorable perceptions.

The poll sampled 1,050 likely voters across the country from April 27 through May 2 with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

A separate YouGov/Economist poll released on Wednesday shows a dead-heat race between Trump and Biden among U.S. adults, with both candidates at 41 percent. Another seven percent are undecided or would back another candidate, while ten percent would not cast a ballot. They remained tied at 46 percent when solely taking into account registered voters.

🇺🇲 2024 Presidential Election Poll (R) Trump: 46% (=)

(D) Biden: 46% (D) Biden: 45% (+3)

(R) DeSantis: 42% DeSantis performs 13 pts. worse than Trump among Republicans and 3 pts. worse among suburban voters YouGov (B+) | 05/02 | 1,356 RV https://t.co/bAEV7zqM60 pic.twitter.com/BTiwBVCDIv — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 3, 2023

Trump wins 36 percent to 32 percent with independents, while Biden holds an advantage with women, at 43 percent to 38 percent. Of all respondents, 39 percent believe Trump would win that match-up, while 41 percent think Biden would be victorious.

YouGov also asked respondents who they would back in a Biden versus DeSantis race. Biden remains at 41 percent with adult participants, while 36 percent support DeSantis – a five-point drop compared to Trump. The race tightens among registered voters, with Biden up 45 percent to 42 percent.

Moreover, 39 percent of adults say Biden would beat the governor, compared to 35 percent who have faith in DeSantis to pull out a victory.

YouGov sampled 1,500 U.S. adults between April 29 and May 2. The unweighted margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. The margin of error for registered voters is plus or minus 3 percent.