Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), who announced a run for U.S. Senate this week in Texas, deleted the page on his campaign website about “LGBTQ rights.”

Within the last several weeks, before announcing he would run for Senate, Allred’s campaign appears to have taken off a page dedicated to “Equality,” which touted his continued work to “erase all barriers to equality in our society.”

According to archived records of the page reviewed by Breitbart News, the now-deleted site page was there less than a month ago, on April 7. However, in a recent review of his campaign website on May 5, just days after he announced his bid for the U.S. Senate, there is no record of the page at the same web address (www.colinallred.com/equality).

The now-deleted site page touted his support for various radical left-wing bills, including the Respect for Marriage Act and the Equality Act. It also expressed that the congressman “fought for the rights of the LGBTQ community” and also that he fought to protect “transgender members of our military and recruits”:

Colin is a strong supporter of the Respect for Marriage Act and the Equality Act. Now law, the Respect for Marriage Act enshrines marriage equality into law and Colin was proud to vote to affirm that love is love. The Equality Act is a landmark piece of legislation which would amend civil rights laws to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity with regards to employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs, and jury service–so that everyone can participate equally in all aspects of American life. … Colin has fought for the rights of the LGBTQ community, including protecting transgender members of our military and recruits, who are bravely serving in the military and defending our country and has been outspoken about radical Texas Republicans’ attacks on our LGBTQ neighbors, especially transgender kids. Colin also supports efforts to ban conversion therapy, which perpetuate bigotry and cause real and lasting harm, especially to young people. Same-sex relationships are still illegal in 72 countries, and punishable by death in 8 countries. In Congress, Colin spoke out against efforts by foreign countries to enact laws and policies targeting their LGBTQ citizens and will ensure that American taxpayer funds are never used to perpetuate discrimination abroad.

Some of the other issues the now-deleted page touted were his support for common-sense police reform, his work on “legislation to enact paid family leave and expanded child care programs,” and standing with Planned Parenthood to maintain abortion rights.

At the time of publication of this article, Allred’s campaign had not responded to a request for comment as to why the page was deleted.

