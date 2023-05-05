Rep. Andy Ogles Endorses Donald Trump for President

Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles on Friday became the latest congressional Republican to endorse former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The freshman representative praised Trump’s “strong leadership” and highlighted his economic and foreign policies in his endorsement.

Ogles said:

America has been in a downward spiral since Biden took office just over two years ago. He has embarrassed the U.S. time and time again on the international stage, created economic hardship for millions, and pushed woke agendas ahead of education and national security. Joe Biden has demonstrated his complete disregard for the well-being of Americans. We need to restore strong leadership in the White House. Under President Trump, the U.S. experienced economic prosperity, robust foreign relations, and a return to patriotism. Our country is at a breaking point and I am confident that President Trump is the leader we need to get America back on track. That is why I’m proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President.

Ogles, the former Maury County Mayor, easily won his race to represent Tennessee’s fifth congressional district with the help of a last-minute endorsement from Trump.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.