Report: Plans Advance for a Hunter Biden Legal Defense Fund

Plans to create a fund to finance Hunter Biden’s legal defense against a multitude of legal troubles have reportedly advanced as a serious proposal among the team surrounding the president’s son.

First reported as an idea in February by the Washington Post, the legal defense fund is still a viable option, Axios reported Friday.

News: inside the clash b/t Hunter’s team and top Biden aides that led him—without involving POTUS’ team—to hire Abbe Lowell to pursue a more aggressive legal and comms strategy

Hunter Biden has hired four top-notch lawyers to defend against potential charges of tax fraud and gun violations, along with nine congressional probes into potential violations, including wire fraud. The president’s son is also battling the mother of his child in an Arkansas court to reduce his $20,000 per month child support payments.

Hunter Biden’s high-powered attorneys could be costing him more than $100,000 per month, legal experts told Breitbart News in December.

Though the idea appears to be picking up steam, high-level Democrats fear the legal defense fund might create more troubles than it solves.

“For this fund to work, it must be extraordinarily transparent and even restrictive by prohibiting foreign citizens and registered lobbyists from contributing,” former top spokesman for the Justice Department Anthony Coley told Axios. “Without these type of guardrails, the fund will be a legitimate headache for the White House.”

Hunter Biden’s highly paid lawyers, some of whom make over $800 per hour, are a formidable front against congressional staffers and public servants. Some of Hunter’s lawyers are lead attorney Kevin Morris, a high-profile entertainment lawyer, and Abbe Lowell, who represents high-profile individuals engulfed in political scandals, along with Chris Clark, another high-profile attorney who leads Hunter’s criminal defense against the Justice Department tax probe.

Joshua A. Levy, a former member of the team, reportedly no longer works for the president’s son after “unease and dissent” plagued the legal defense team.

Lowell, who is representing Hunter Biden is his child support case, has reportedly become a powerful force in Hunter’s defense team. Axios reported his “hiring was abrupt and unwelcome among some involved” and contributed to Levy’s departure. Since the turmoil, hurt feelings were apparently soothed. Lowell is reportedly responsible for the uptick in Hunter Biden’s public appearances with President Joe Biden and the more aggressive communications strategy.

In February, Lowell was a part of the effort to send Rudy Giuliani, Tony Bobulinski, and 12 others “litigation hold” letters to preserve “Laptop from Hell” records, a move seen by some critics as a public relations tactic to change the troubling narrative for the Biden family.

