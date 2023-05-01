Hunter Biden Paying $20K a Month in Child Support

Hunter Biden appeared in an Arkansas court Monday to reduce child support payments of $20,000 a month to Lunden Roberts, the mother of one of his children.

According to Hunter Biden’s lawyer, the “unemployed” son of the president has paid $750,000 in child support since 2019, when Hunter Biden initially settled with Roberts for $2.5 million after a DNA test proved the child to be Hunter’s.

“Mr. Biden is paying the plaintiff $20,000 a month,” Abbe Lowell, Hunter’s high-powered lawyer, told the judge.

In September, Hunter Biden reopened his paternity agreement by claiming he had suffered “a substantial material change” in his income and could no longer afford the hefty child support payments, citing “no monthly income.”

A brief filed by Roberts’ legal team before Monday’s hearing revealed that Hunter is paying his lawyers $855 per billable hour to reduce his child support payments. Legal experts estimate Hunter could be paying over $100,000 per month on high-powered legal services to defend himself against Department of Justice’s tax probe and Congress’s investigation into the Biden family.

Last week, Hunter was ordered to attend Monday’s hearing in Arkansas over concerns he failed to convey financials to his daughter’s mother in the paternity case. During the hearing, the judge ordered Hunter Biden to answer questions about his dubious financials and sit for an interview under oath. The judge also scheduled a trial for July to determine Hunter’s child support payments.

The legal dilemma could produce information about how much Hunter Biden earned from his interest in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund founded just days after Hunter and President Joe Biden visited China in 2013. Hunter held a ten percent stake in BHR Partners through an entity called Skaneateles LLC.

Documents obtained Friday by Breitbart News revealed Skaneateles LLC is controlled Kevin Morris, Hunter’s top attorney, who also paid Hunter’s IRS debts. The value of the ten percent stake is estimated to be worth between $420,000 and $20 million.