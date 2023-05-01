Hunter Biden was ordered to answer questions about his financials and sit for an interview under oath in a child support case against his daughter’s mother, an Arkansas County Judge ruled Monday.

Hunter Biden will answer the questions from the mother’s counsel in writing, which has the potential to reveal information about the family’s international business ventures and his art sales to anonymous buyers.

The judge also ordered Hunter to sit for an interview in mid-June under oath. In addition, a trial is scheduled for July to determine if Hunter’s child support payments will be adjusted, as he requested in 2022.

According to CNN, Hunter is paying $20,000 per month, a calculation based on his income.

The legal dilemma could produce information about how much Hunter Biden earned from his interest in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund founded just days after Hunter and President Joe Biden visited China in 2013. Hunter held a ten percent stake in BHR Partners through an entity called Skaneateles LLC.

Hunter Biden allegedly gave up his interest, estimated to be worth between $420,000 and $20 million, after pressure increased to divest from BHR Partners resulting from a conflict of interest when Joe Biden became president.

Documents obtained Friday by Breitbart News revealed Skaneateles LLC is controlled by Kevin Morris, Hunter’s top attorney, who also paid Hunter’s IRS debts. It is unclear how Morris gained control of the entity. In 2021, Hunter’s lawyer told the New York Times that his client “no longer holds any interest, directly or indirectly in either BHR or Skaneateles.” Chinese public records from Baidu show that Skaneateles LLC still owns ten percent of BHR Partners. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Newsmax on Monday that he is interested in the paternity case as a vehicle to ascertain who anonymously purchased Hunter’s artwork for up to $500,000 each.

“I’m also anxious to see how much money that Hunter Biden’s made from selling his high-priced artwork. And if we can find out who in fact was buying that artwork,” he said.

“The last thing I’m interested in is to determine whether or not he has offshore accounts,” he alluded to BHR Partners.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.