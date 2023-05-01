Hunter Biden was ordered to answer questions about his financials and sit for an interview under oath in a child support case against his daughter’s mother, an Arkansas County Judge ruled Monday.
Hunter Biden will answer the questions from the mother’s counsel in writing, which has the potential to reveal information about the family’s international business ventures and his art sales to anonymous buyers.
The judge also ordered Hunter to sit for an interview in mid-June under oath. In addition, a trial is scheduled for July to determine if Hunter’s child support payments will be adjusted, as he requested in 2022.
According to CNN, Hunter is paying $20,000 per month, a calculation based on his income.
The legal dilemma could produce information about how much Hunter Biden earned from his interest in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund founded just days after Hunter and President Joe Biden visited China in 2013. Hunter held a ten percent stake in BHR Partners through an entity called Skaneateles LLC.
Hunter Biden allegedly gave up his interest, estimated to be worth between $420,000 and $20 million, after pressure increased to divest from BHR Partners resulting from a conflict of interest when Joe Biden became president.
“I’m also anxious to see how much money that Hunter Biden’s made from selling his high-priced artwork. And if we can find out who in fact was buying that artwork,” he said.
“The last thing I’m interested in is to determine whether or not he has offshore accounts,” he alluded to BHR Partners.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
