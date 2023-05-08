House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday, allegedly to reveal Biden family bank transactions with adversaries of the United States.

Comer, who is investigating the Biden family for nine potential violations, will hold a news conference to detail “all the information that we’ve received thus far pertaining to bank records,” he explained Monday on Fox News. Comer said he will also disclose the “different transactions that all these different Biden family members have gotten from our adversaries.” In addition, he will announce proposed legislative actions.

On April 17, Comer announced a total of nine Biden family members may have profited from the family’s international business schemes, six more than previously disclosed. Those currently identified on the payroll are Hunter, James, Hallie Biden — and a fourth unidentified Biden. On April 25, the committee teased releasing the identities it has so far concealed. A spokesperson for the committee declined to reveal the identities at that time.

Collectively, the identified family members received $1.3 million from a Biden associate, who was wired $3 million dollars from a Chinese energy company two months after President Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

A central aspect of the congressional investigation is the money flow between the Biden family and associates with foreign entities. The suspicious activity reports (SARs), held at the U.S. Treasury, are key component of tracking the money. SARs “often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud,” according to a 2020 Senate report. U.S. banks have flagged over 150 SARs from Hunter and James Biden that included “large” amounts of money.

The committee has inspected the SARs and subpoenaed four banks and one individual, who is a Biden family business associate and former top CEFC China Energy Co. official. Comer has also subpoenaed the FBI for records alleging a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, according to a subpoena obtained by Breitbart News.

The congressional investigation of the Bidens for nine potential violations is a separate probe from the Justice Department’s tax investigation into Hunter Biden. The tax probe could implicate Joe Biden. A witness who testified before Weiss’s grand jury was reportedly asked to identify the “big guy.”

The “big guy” is allegedly a reference to Joe Biden and his ten percent cut of a deal with a Chinese energy company, CEFC China Energy Co, which controlled State Energy HK Limited, a company linked to the $1.3 million collective payments to the Biden family members.

Comer has pledged to unearth apparent foreign financial ties to the Biden family and to ascertain whether Joe Biden has a conflict of interest with any foreign entity.

“The Oversight Committee is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden’s family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals,” Comer said about the money funnels in March. “We will continue to follow the money trail and facts to determine if President Biden is compromised by his family’s business schemes and if there is a national security threat.”

