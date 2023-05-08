Joe Biden Bribery Allegations Were Flagged to DOJ in 2018 

Bribery allegations were brought to the Justice Department by a whistleblower in 2018 against President Joe Biden, but the allegations were ignored, a former federal prosecutor revealed Sunday.

The second allegation of bribery against Joe Biden involves Hunter Biden’s board membership in Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, the New York Post reported:

Bud Cummins, a former federal prosecutor, first reported the bribery allegations to then-New York US Attorney Geoff Berman on Oct. 4, 2018, in an email claiming he had evidence that Joe Biden had “exercised influence to protect” his son’s Ukrainian employer “in exchange for payments to Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Joe Biden.” In the email obtained by John Solomon’s Just The News, Cummins said that Ukraine’s then-Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko wanted to travel to the United States to meet Berman, and could produce two “John Doe” witnesses to corroborate his claims about the Bidens.

Despite Cummins’ claims, Berman did not respond.

“I can’t really imagine a legitimate reason for the DOJ not to follow up on an offer like that. I felt like it was stonewalled,” Cummins told Just the News on Sunday. “It doesn’t make much sense to investigate the guy who brings you the allegation rather than the allegation.”

According to Cummins, Berman failed to respond and instead obtained data from his iPhone via a grand jury subpoena to Apple in what appeared to feel like “retaliation.”

Cummins said it was “perverse that you report an allegation of a pretty serious crime and they don’t investigate [it] but they were investigating you.”

Congressional investigators are creating a timeline to show that federal law enforcement agencies were given information from 2016 to 2020 that raises concerns about the Biden family business, Just the News reported.

One of those red flags became public Wednesday when Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) claimed a document exists alleging details of an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions between now-President Biden and a foreign national.

Breitbart News reported that elements of a potential bribery scheme involving Joe Biden and his family members’ overseas business interests have been evident for years. Such evidence could support the impeachment of Joe Biden, according to Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.