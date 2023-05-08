Report: IRS Whistleblower’s Lawyers Meet with Congressional Investigators on Hunter Biden Tax Probe

The lawyers for an IRS whistleblower reportedly met with congressional investigators on the Hunter Biden tax probe to preview information the whistleblower will share with Congress.

Last month, the IRS whistleblower alleged political interference at the Justice Department in its probe of Hunter Biden, who is under investigation by the DOJ for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws. Prosecutor David Weiss for months has been weighing if there is sufficient evidence for the grand jury to indict him on four reported charges.

The case appeared to quietly stall until an IRS whistleblower alleged the improper politicization of a tax probe into the president’s son. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who appointed Weiss, dismissed those claims last week — even as he refuses to appoint a special counsel to place a degree of separation between the probe and President Joe Biden.

Shortly after the IRS whistleblower came forward, the Ways and Means Committee authorized two lawyers for the IRS whistleblower to collect information about what their client witnessed at the IRS regarding the Hunter Biden tax probe.

On Friday, the lawyers for the whistleblower met with Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee to disclose information the IRS agent could provide to congressional investigators, CNN reported. This step in the process is reportedly a typical procedure in situations involving sensitive tax information.

“The process is proceeding on a bipartisan basis with ranking member [Mike] Crapo’s staff,” Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden’s (D-OR) spokesperson, Ryan Carey, told CNN.

The congressional investigation of the whistleblower’s claims come as Weiss’s investigation is coming to an end without a timetable for a decision, people familiar with the matter told the Washington Post on Wednesday.

If Weiss recommends charges against Hunter Biden, Garland would have to authorize the charges. Garland has vowed Weiss has the autonomy to recommend changes, despite IRS agent claims that Garland misled Congress about the probe’s autonomy.

The probe into Hunter could also implicate Joe Biden. A witness who testified before the grand jury was reportedly asked to identify the “big guy.”

