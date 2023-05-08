The lawyers for an IRS whistleblower reportedly met with congressional investigators on the Hunter Biden tax probe to preview information the whistleblower will share with Congress.
Last month, the IRS whistleblower alleged political interference at the Justice Department in its probe of Hunter Biden, who is under investigation by the DOJ for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws. Prosecutor David Weiss for months has been weighing if there is sufficient evidence for the grand jury to indict him on four reported charges.
The case appeared to quietly stall until an IRS whistleblower alleged the improper politicization of a tax probe into the president’s son. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who appointed Weiss, dismissed those claims last week — even as he refuses to appoint a special counsel to place a degree of separation between the probe and President Joe Biden.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
