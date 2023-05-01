The House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith (R-MO) has permitted an IRS agent to inform Congress about alleged political interference by the Justice Department in the Hunter Biden tax probe.
The Ways and Means Committee has authorized two lawyers for the IRS whistleblower to collect information about what their client witnessed at the IRS regarding Hunter’s tax probe.
Specifically, the IRS agent claims two Biden administration political appointees within the DOJ are working to block charges against Hunter for tax violations despite recommendations. In addition, the IRS agent believes Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to name a special counsel in the probe to provide a degree of separation between the probe and President Joe Biden.
“Last week, a whistleblower came forward with troubling claims about abuses of power,” Chairman Smith told IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel during a congressional hearing Thursday. “We are conducting a review of this matter and will go wherever the facts lead us. I expect full cooperation from the IRS, particularly with regard to ensuring this whistleblower is protected from retaliation.”
This development ensures an acceleration of the unfolding DOJ’s probe into Hunter. Before the whistleblower came forward in April, it appeared no action would occur in the DOJ’s investigation. Hunter has been under investigation by the DOJ for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws as far back as May 2019.
Federal prosecutors, led by Weiss, reportedly considered charging Hunter over a year ago for three tax crimes and one gun crime.
The probe into Hunter could also implicate Joe Biden. A witness who testified before the jury was reportedly asked to identify the “big guy.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.