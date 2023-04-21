Federal prosecutors reportedly considered charging Hunter Biden over a year ago for three tax crimes and one gun crime — charges allegedly blocked by two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department.

The charges against the president’s son are two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, one felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes, and one felony gun charge related to a gun purchase, two senior law enforcement familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The two sources also complained about “growing frustration” inside the FBI because the investigation into Hunter was mostly completed about a year ago. A third source told NBC News the IRS finished its probe over a year ago.

On Wednesday, an IRS whistleblower alleged two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department are working to block charges against Hunter for tax violations against recommendations. Moreover, Attorney General Merrick Garland allegedly refused to name a special counsel in the probe to provide a degree of separation between the probe and President Joe Biden. Two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department are working to block charges against Hunter Biden for tax violations against recommendations, an IRS whistleblower alleged Wednesday. https://t.co/43J678xQmb — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 20, 2023