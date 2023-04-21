Federal prosecutors reportedly considered charging Hunter Biden over a year ago for three tax crimes and one gun crime — charges allegedly blocked by two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department.
The charges against the president’s son are two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, one felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes, and one felony gun charge related to a gun purchase, two senior law enforcement familiar with the matter told NBC News.
The two sources also complained about “growing frustration” inside the FBI because the investigation into Hunter was mostly completed about a year ago. A third source told NBC News the IRS finished its probe over a year ago.
On Wednesday, an IRS whistleblower alleged two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department are working to block charges against Hunter for tax violations against recommendations. Moreover, Attorney General Merrick Garland allegedly refused to name a special counsel in the probe to provide a degree of separation between the probe and President Joe Biden.
As far back as May 2019, Hunter has been under investigation by the DOJ for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws. Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss has weighed whether there is enough evidence for the grand jury to indict him.
Hunter has so far avoided indictments.
“We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been. Now it appears the Biden Administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing any consequences,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY told Breitbart News.
