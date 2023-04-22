Report: Merrick Garland Identified as Official Misleading Congress in Hunter Biden Tax Probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting at the Justice Department, Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Washington. (Kevin Lamarque, Pool via AP)
Kevin Lamarque, Pool via AP
Wendell Husebø

Attorney General Merrick Garland is the previously unidentified official who, according to an IRS whistleblower, misled Congress about the Justice Department’s probe into Hunter Biden, a report alleged Friday.

Garland refused to name a special counsel in Hunter’s tax investigation to provide a degree of separation between President Joe Biden and his Justice Department.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Attorney General Merrick Garland walk into the East Room for the Public Safety Officer Medals of Valor ceremony at the White House on May 16, 2022, in Washington, DC. The medals are given for “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.”

U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Attorney General Merrick Garland walk into the East Room for the Public Safety Officer Medals of Valor ceremony at the White House on May 16, 2022, in Washington, DC (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images).

Garland has repeatedly testified before Congress that U.S. Attorney David Weiss has the “full authority” to make a criminal referral against Hunter without the permission of the Justice Department. Garland noted he would personally have to “authorize” any charges.

“There will not be interference of any political or improper kind” in the investigation of Hunter led by Weiss, Garland insisted in April 2022.

But the IRS whistleblower believes that Garland’s claims have misled Congress. The IRS agent’s attorney explained that his client can “contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee” — whom the New York Post identified as Garland.

As early as 2019, Hunter has been under investigation by Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware, for potential tax and gun violations. Yet no charges have been levied.

“There’s enough to indict Hunter Biden now, there was enough to indict Hunter Biden three or four years ago with what’s on the laptop,” House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) exclaimed on Lou Dobbs’ podcast. “So for whatever reason, this U.S. attorney hasn’t produced very many results.”

The tax probe into Hunter could implicate President Joe Biden. A witness who testified before the jury was reportedly asked to identify the “big guy.”

James Comer

Committee ranking member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) attends a House Oversight Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 27, 2022, in Washington, DC (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images). // Inset: U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and son Hunter Biden exit Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, SC, on August 13, 2022 (Photo by Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images).

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Breitbart News he believes Garland and Biden are culpable for the alleged abuses.

“Under President Biden and Attorney General Garland, America is not equally applying justice and the rule of law. They are both equally culpable and responsible for abuse alleged by the IRS whistleblower,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.