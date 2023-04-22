Attorney General Merrick Garland is the previously unidentified official who, according to an IRS whistleblower, misled Congress about the Justice Department’s probe into Hunter Biden, a report alleged Friday.

Garland refused to name a special counsel in Hunter’s tax investigation to provide a degree of separation between President Joe Biden and his Justice Department.

Garland has repeatedly testified before Congress that U.S. Attorney David Weiss has the “full authority” to make a criminal referral against Hunter without the permission of the Justice Department. Garland noted he would personally have to “authorize” any charges.

“There will not be interference of any political or improper kind” in the investigation of Hunter led by Weiss, Garland insisted in April 2022.

But the IRS whistleblower believes that Garland’s claims have misled Congress. The IRS agent’s attorney explained that his client can “contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee” — whom the New York Post identified as Garland.

As early as 2019, Hunter has been under investigation by Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware, for potential tax and gun violations. Yet no charges have been levied.

“There’s enough to indict Hunter Biden now, there was enough to indict Hunter Biden three or four years ago with what’s on the laptop,” House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) exclaimed on Lou Dobbs’ podcast. “So for whatever reason, this U.S. attorney hasn’t produced very many results.”

The tax probe into Hunter could implicate President Joe Biden. A witness who testified before the jury was reportedly asked to identify the “big guy.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Breitbart News he believes Garland and Biden are culpable for the alleged abuses.

“Under President Biden and Attorney General Garland, America is not equally applying justice and the rule of law. They are both equally culpable and responsible for abuse alleged by the IRS whistleblower,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.