Attorney General Merrick Garland is the previously unidentified official who, according to an IRS whistleblower, misled Congress about the Justice Department’s probe into Hunter Biden, a report alleged Friday.
Garland refused to name a special counsel in Hunter’s tax investigation to provide a degree of separation between President Joe Biden and his Justice Department.
Garland has repeatedly testified before Congress that U.S. Attorney David Weiss has the “full authority” to make a criminal referral against Hunter without the permission of the Justice Department. Garland noted he would personally have to “authorize” any charges.
“There will not be interference of any political or improper kind” in the investigation of Hunter led by Weiss, Garland insisted in April 2022.
But the IRS whistleblower believes that Garland’s claims have misled Congress. The IRS agent’s attorney explained that his client can “contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee” — whom the New York Post identified as Garland.
As early as 2019, Hunter has been under investigation by Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware, for potential tax and gun violations. Yet no charges have been levied.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Breitbart News he believes Garland and Biden are culpable for the alleged abuses.
