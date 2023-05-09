Never Trump’s Charlie Sykes Defends Calling Lindsey Graham a ‘Fluffer’

Charlie Sykes, co-founder of the anti-Donald Trump publication The Bulwark, defended calling Sen. Lindsey Graham a “fluffer” on Tuesday, describing the use of the sexual — and, here, homophobic — term as “perfect.”

Sykes published an article on Tuesday titled “What Happened to Lindsey Graham?: From statesman to fluffer-in-chief.”

The term “fluffer,” according to the Urban Dictionary, is “a person in the adult entertainment industry whose job it is to give male [pornography] stars [oral sex] in order to get them ready to perform.”

Sen. Graham (R-SC), who is a bachelor, is the frequent target of accusations by Democrats and others that he is gay. Ironically, these accusations often take the form of homophobic insults his accusers would otherwise condemn.

Asked on Twitter whether Sykes thought it was appropriate to use the term “fluffer,” Sykes said that it was:

In the article, Sykes endorses a Bulwark series that, in turn, attacks Graham for becoming supportive of Trump after first (as a rival presidential candidate in 2015) declaring that Trump was a danger to the Republican Party and to the country.

