Report: Tucker Carlson Accuses Fox News of Fraud, Contract Breach

Tucker Carlson’s lawyers have sent Fox News a letter accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract and requested the network take immediate steps to “preserve all existing documents and data” relevant to its relationship with Carlson, according to a report.

Axios reported Tuesday that Carlson is considering litigation against Fox News, which reportedly is trying to prevent him from ending his contract – that runs through January 2025 – and starting a new show.

According to Axios, “The aggressive letter from his lawyers to Fox positions Carlson to argue that the noncompete provision in his contract is no longer valid — freeing him to launch his own competing show or media enterprise.”

The letter came just before Carlson announced on Twitter that he would be bringing his show to the social media platform, signaling that his legal team believes it can argue that Fox News violated its contract with Carlson first, freeing him from it.

Carlson lawyer, Bryan Freedman, wrote to Fox News executives Viet Dinh and Irena Briganti that Fox News employees, including “Rupert Murdoch himself,” broke promises to Carlson “intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth,” according to Axios.

The letter reportedly alleges that Fox News made promises to Carlson that were intentionally broken, constituting fraud, and that the network also broke an agreement not to leak his private communications to the media.

The letter also reportedly alleges the network broke promises not to settle with Dominion Voting Systems “in a way which would indicate wrongdoing” on the part of Carlson and not to take any actions in a settlement that would harm his reputation.

Two sources told Axios that Carlson was told by a member of the Fox News board that he was taken off the air as part of a Dominion settlement.

“These actions not only breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the Agreement, but give rise to claims for breach of contract, and intentional and negligent misrepresentation,” the letter reportedly said.

Fox News and an attorney for Dominion reportedly denied allegations that Carlson was fired as part of the network’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion.

The letter also reportedly claimed that Briganti, Fox News’s communications and PR chief, leaked to other media outlets information about Carlson to “undermine, embarrass, and interfere” with Carlson’s future business prospects, which could be another breach of his contract.

“Make no mistake, we intend to subpoena Ms. Briganti’s cell phone records and related documents, which evidence communications with her and all media, including, but not limited to The New York Times,” the letter said, according to Axios.

