Survey: Most Americans Say Life Is ‘Worse’ Today Than 50 Years Ago

Most Americans feel as though life for “people like them” is worse today than it was five decades ago, a recent Pew Research survey found.

The survey showed Americans with a negative view on how life is for people now. They were asked, “In general, would you say life in America today is better, worse, or about the same as it was 50 years ago for people like you?”

Over half, 58 percent, said they believe life is “worse” for people like them than it was 50 years ago. That reflects a 15-point increase from the 43 percent who said the same in July 2021.

Only 23 percent said they believe life is “better,” and 19 percent said it is “about the same.”

Republicans and Republican leaners are more likely to say life is worse today for people like them than it was back in 1973, as 72 percent said life is “worse.” Just 14 percent said it is better.

A plurality of Democrats also believe it is “worse” today — 43 percent. That reflects a 13-point uptick from the 30 percent who said the same in July 2021.

This is stunning: A majority of Americans believe life today is worse than it was half a century ago. What was different — and better— about the lives of people in 1973? And what is worse about today? pic.twitter.com/Vhe5fXdus5 — Benjamin Carlson (@bfcarlson) May 4, 2023

According to Pew Research:

While both older adults and younger adults are much more likely to say that life today is worse for people like them than to say life is better, there is a sizable age gap on this question. Adults 50 and older are 46 points more likely to say that life is worse today for people like them than they are to say that life is better (65% vs. 19%). Adults ages 18 to 49, by comparison, are 24 points more likely to say life today is worse (51% vs. 27%).

Coinciding with that is the fact that Americans tend to have a pessimistic view of the future. Sixty-six percent believe the U.S. economy will be “weaker” in 2050, and 71 percent believe the U.S. will be “less important” in the world 27 years down the road.

Further, 81 percent believe that the wealth gap will “grow,” and 77 percent believe the country will be even more politically divided by 2050. According to Pew Research, “Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are somewhat more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to have pessimistic views” on the country’s future, although a majority on both sides have negative views.

The latest results, taken March 27 to April 2, 2023, come well over two years in to Biden’s presidency, which has been hallmarked by historically high inflation and high gas prices, which continuously broke records last year.

The highest recorded average occurred last summer, as regular gasoline reached an average of $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Diesel broke an all-time record high days later, reaching $5.816 on June 19, 2022.

Additionally, a recent CBS News/YouGov poll found 97 percent of Americans viewing Biden’s economy as a top issue of concern.

Americans’ negative views on the state of the country and fond looks to the past also come as the radical left pushes social issues even further, attempting to normalize woke gender ideology and even push it on children — something the Biden administration wholly supports as well. This has prompted individual states to take action, passing legislation to protect children from these attempts to normalize gender dysphoria and transgenderism.

There has also been severe backlash for companies, such as Anheuser-Busch, for seemingly promoting this agenda as well.