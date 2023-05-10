President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has removed New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) from its National Advisory Board after Adams bashed Biden’s border policy in recent months.

Adams was one of many Democrat officials who were initially named to Biden’s advisory board in March. The advisory board members were set to stump for Biden on television and rallies across the country, Politico reported at the time.

However, Adams’ name no longer appears on a roster of 50 prominent Democrats released by Biden’s campaign on Wednesday, according to Politico.

Political operatives believe Adams was snubbed due to his strong criticism of Biden’s border policy.

Last month, Adams claimed New York City is “being destroyed” by Biden’s migrant crisis.

As Breitbart News reported:

“And none of my folks came to Washington, DC, to fight for the resources that’s going to undermine every agency in our city,” Adams added. Adams’ remarks came days after he took aim at Biden, accusing the president of abandoning New York City and causing “one of the largest humanitarian crises that this city has ever experienced.”

As recently as last week, Adams called out “the irresponsibility of the White House” for not resolving the migrant crisis.

“It is not about the asylum-seekers and migrants. All of us came from somewhere to pursue the American Dream,” Adams said. “It is the irresponsibility of the Republican Party in Washington for refusing to do real immigration reform, and it’s the irresponsibility of the White House for not addressing this problem.”

Political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said Biden’s removal of Adams “is a shot to the chops from the Biden team.”

“The message is: Don’t criticize an incumbent Democratic president and don’t criticize the first black female vice president,” Sheinkopf told the New York Post. “Any criticism from a Democrat heading into re-election is seen as a betrayal.”

One of Adams’ aides told Politico the relationship between the mayor and the president “has soured.”

“That’s almost certainly what happened,” the aide said when speaking about Biden dropping Adams due to his critiques.

The aide said Adams “made somewhere between in-artful to stupid comments that were kind of out of bounds.”

However, Adams spokesperson Fabien Levy told Politico the mayor “stands ready to help the president with reelection however he can.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.