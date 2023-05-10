Poll: Democrats Still Choose Biden as Favorite 2024 Candidate

Voters are split on who they would support in a scenario that puts President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump and Democrat Robert Kennedy in the 2024 general election, but Democrats still clearly favor Biden over the other two declared Democrat candidates, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey found most, 54 percent, reporting a favorable view of Kennedy, who announced his presidential bid on the Democrat side in April.

Notably, Kennedy has positive favorable ratings across the board, as 53 percent of Democrats, 61 percent of Republicans, and a plurality of independents, 48 percent, have an at least somewhat favorable view of the politician.

When asked who they would support in the Democrat presidential primary — among Biden, Kennedy, and Marianne Williamson — likely voters are virtually split, as 36 percent choose Biden and 35 percent choose Kennedy. However, Democrats, specifically, still choose Biden 62 percent to Kennedy’s 19 percent, while 50 percent of Republicans choose Kennedy, as did a plurality, 36 percent, of independents.

The Republicans’ preference for Kennedy over the others makes for an interesting hypothetical scenario, as the survey asked respondents who they would support if it were between Biden-Harris and a Trump-Kennedy ticket in the general election. Likely voters remain completely split, with 44 percent choosing Biden-Harris and 44 percent choosing Trump-Kennedy. Seven percent said “some other candidates,” and another five percent remain unsure.

One out of five Democrats said they would support the Trump-Kennedy ticket, as did 72 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of independents. Forty-four percent of independents said they would support Biden-Harris.

The survey was taken May 3-4 and 7, 2023, among 910 likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

Notably, Kennedy made it clear on Wednesday that he would not, under any circumstances, join Trump on a 2024 ticket.

Meanwhile, a recent Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey found that most individuals who supported Biden in 2020 believe he should debate other Democrat presidential candidates as well.

“I have known and liked Joe Biden for many years, but we differ profoundly on fundamental issues such as corporate influence in government, censorship, civil liberties, poverty, corruption, and war policy, among others,” Kennedy said in April.

“I look forward to engaging him in debates and town hall meetings, in a primary election that is honest, civil, and transparent. I invite him into a new era of respectful dialog in these times of division,” he added, pushing for a debate.

