Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took a dim view of Wednesday night’s CNN town hall which featured former President Donald Trump, publicly scolding the broadcaster for hosting the event.

She made plain her displeasure on social media.

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host.”

“This falls squarely on CNN,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “Everyone here saw exactly what was going to happen. Instead they put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way for views. This was a choice to platform lies about the election & Jan 6th w/ no plan but to have their moderator interrupted without consequence.”

This falls squarely on CNN. Everyone here saw exactly what was going to happen. Instead they put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way for views. This was a choice to platform lies about the election & Jan 6th w/ no plan but to have their moderator interrupted without consequence. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023

The event in New Hampshire saw the former president address a host of issues, both from his time in office and since he left the White House.

He also touched on the election result itself.

Trump: “Unless You’re a Very Stupid Person” You See the 2020 Election Was Rigged

Trump was vigorous in taking his arguments to host Kaitlan Collins all while speaking directly to the audience about the “gotcha” topics an increasingly irritated Collins continually posed throughout the night, as Breitbart News reported.

The audience, made up of Republicans and independents, was largely favorable to Trump and laughed and cheered as he made his points, the AP news service recorded.

“I like you guys,” Trump told the crowd as he finished the evening on a high.