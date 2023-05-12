President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is issuing cell phones to border crossers and illegal aliens as they are being released into the United States. The phones are used strictly to track their whereabouts following their release.

Biden ended Title 42, one of the administration’s last few border controls to stem waves of illegal immigration, on Friday and began implementing a series of programs under its Catch and Release network that ensure most border crossers and illegal aliens are released into the United States while awaiting their immigration hearings, which are often years out.

As part of that process, DHS provides some border crossers and illegal aliens with phones to track their whereabouts. Those given phones are enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program, which allows new arrivals to remain in the United States without being detained while waiting for their cases to come up.

As Breitbart News reported, from October 2021 to September 2022 Biden’s DHS gave phones to more than a quarter of a million border crossers and illegal aliens as they were released into the United States interior. The phones cannot search the internet or make calls.

The cost to American taxpayers is more than $360,000 every day.

Before Title 42 ended this week, the Biden administration had already been mass releasing border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States, coupled with a ballooning of the number of “got-aways” — those who successfully crossed the border without being detected.

According to figures detailed by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) last month, anywhere from four to five million border crossers and illegal aliens have been welcomed to the United States by the Biden administration since late January 2021.

This is a foreign population that exceeds the populations of 28 states.

WATCH — Ron Johnson: Up to 5M Illegal Aliens Welcomed to United States Under Biden

C-SPAN

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.