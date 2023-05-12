Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry thinks the Biden administration’s climate policies will outlast the president and will survive a Republican administration.

Biden’s special envoy told CNN that he believes that the climate policies will outlast Biden and won’t be able to be reversed if a Republican is elected president in 2024. Kerry argued that the economy would be one of the main drivers in keeping the Democrat’s partisan climate and energy law passed last year.

“I don’t think anybody elected president – Republican, Democrat, liberal, conservative – could change what is happening today,” he told CNN in an interview in his office at the State Department.

“The power of the marketplace is bigger than the presidency on (climate change) now,” Kerry added. “So much money has been invested in retooling and redirecting business strategies and investments.”

This also comes after Kerry, in the past, argued that the United States needs to work with China and Russia on climate change.

“We have to work with China, we have to work with India… We even have to find a way, ultimately, if we can resolve the war in Ukraine, to work with Russia, because Russia is a huge emitter,” Kerry said in March during an interview about working with the communist country to combat climate change. He noted that not having the countries onboard with climate change will “make it much harder for the rest of the world, if not impossible, to reach the goals we’ve set.”

As Breitbart News has previously explained, Kerry holds a cabinet-level position in the Biden administration — that did not require a Senate confirmation — and has authority over energy and climate policy within the executive branch. The climate envoy sits on the National Security Council and President Joe Biden’s cabinet and has an office housed in the State Department with an estimated annual budget of $13.9 million and 45 personnel.

In fact, Kerry’s department has raised a lot of concern with House and Senate Republicans.

Last month, House Committee on Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) — who has requested information about Kerry’s role three separate times — issued a final letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding records of all the documents and information related to Kerry’s role within the administration.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.