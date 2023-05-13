Franklin Graham Says Southern Border Is ‘in Chaos’: ‘Pray that Our Country Will Survive’

The southern border is “in chaos,” Christian evangelist Franklin Graham said on Thursday ahead of the official expiration of Title 42, which opens the door for a flood of illegal border crossers.

“Everyone agrees that our southern border is in chaos, and it’s not just people from Mexico and Central America pouring across, but from all around the world,” Graham said in a social media post.

“And this administration is doing nothing except encouraging it,” he added. “Pray that our country will survive”: Everyone agrees that our southern border is in chaos, and it’s not just people from Mexico and Central America pouring across, but from all around the world. And this administration is doing nothing except encouraging it. Pray that our country will survive. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 12, 2023 Graham’s remark came hours ahead of Title 42 — the Trump-era policy allowing the speedy removal of illegal aliens for the sake of public health — expiring on May 11. As Breitbart News reported: As the Trump administration expected, Title 42 has become an immensely effective border control to stem waves of illegal immigration that otherwise could have seen millions of illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior. Since Trump imposed Title 42, the authority has ensured that close to three million illegal aliens have been quickly removed from the U.S. following their crossing the border. A number of citizen journalists have captured images of the growing number of individuals crossing the border, which some have described as “nonstop” illegal crossings: Up to 400,000 migrants could arrive at the U.S. border every month in the aftermath of Title 42’s expiration, according to estimates from President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“DHS Office of Immigration Statistics projects that encounters could average 11,000 to 13,000 per day after the lifting of the Title 42 public health order, absent additional policy changes,” a proposed federal rule finds. A Fox News poll in May found 63 percent of voters indicating that they want Biden to keep Title 42 in place.

RELATED — TX Gov. Abbott: Biden’s Ending of Title 42 Will Lead to 4.7M Illegal Border Crossings a Year

Office of the Governor Greg Abbott