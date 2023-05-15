The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) was tipped off about the Hillary Clinton campaign’s plan to “vilify” Donald Trump by tying him to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but did not investigate that tip, according to Special Counsel John Durham’s report released Monday.

Durham’s report said the FBI received “highly significant intelligence” from a “trusted foreign source pointing to a Clinton campaign plan to vilify Trump by tying him to Vladimir Putin so as to divert attention from her own concerns relating to her use of a private email server.”

“Unlike the FBI’s opening of a full investigation of unknown members of the Trump campaign based on raw, uncorroborated information, in this separate matter involving a purported Clinton campaign plan, the FBI never opened any type of inquiry, issued any taskings, employed any analytical personnel, or produced any analytical products in connection with the information,” the report said.

The report said that the lack of action by the FBI was despite the fact that the Clinton plan was so significant that CIA Director John Brennan briefed then-President Barack Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James Comey, and other senior government officials “days” after the tip was received.

The CIA also sent a formal written referral to Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, Peter Strzok, for their consideration and action, the report said.

Durham said this lack of action contrasted with the FBI’s actions on Trump.

“The speed and manner in which the FBI opened and investigated Crossfire Hurricane during the presidential election season based on raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence also reflected a noticeable departure” from how it handled matters involving Clinton.

