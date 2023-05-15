The Fairfax City Police Department detained a suspect who allegedly attacked the district office of Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and two of his staffers on Monday.

The congressman on Monday released a statement saying an “individual” entered his district office in Fairfax, Virginia, with a baseball bat and asked for the congressman before attacking two of his staffers, which have since been transferred to the hospital:

This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response. I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.

The Fairfax City Police Department — which the congressman emphasized had quickly responded — confirmed Connolly’s statement via Twitter that the suspect was caught.

“Police are currently on scene at … the office of Congressman Gerry Connolly, investigating the assault of two staff members. The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody,” the police department stated.

The congressman’s congressional district includes all of Fairfax City and most of Fairfax County in northern Virginia. Connolly is serving his eighth term in Congress.

