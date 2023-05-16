Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a bill Tuesday that would keep Arlington and other national cemeteries open if the debt ceiling is breached and there is a lapse in appropriations, Breitbart News has learned.

The bill, co-sponsored by Democrat and fellow Floridian Rep. Jared Moskowitz, is aimed at making sure veterans and their families are able to visit national cemeteries amid any funding restrictions.

“It is imperative that we do not deny veterans, Gold Star families, military families, and all Americans the invaluable opportunity to visit the hallowed grounds of our fallen war heroes due to the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations,” Gaetz said in a statement.

WATCH: Visitors Lay Flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

“The preservation of our national cemeteries is paramount, as they serve as sacred spaces for remembrance, reflection, and profound gratitude. I am deeply appreciative that my Democrat colleague Rep. Jared Moskowitz has joined me in my unwavering commitment to keeping our national cemeteries open, irrespective of the ongoing debt ceiling debate between Congress and the White House,” he added.

The Treasury Department warned the debt ceiling could be breached as early as June 1, which could result in a government default. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) are meeting on Tuesday to reach a deal to avert a default. Democrats have called for Republicans to approve a debt ceiling increase with no conditions, but Republicans have called for a cut in federal discretionary spending that would target the Biden administration’s climate agenda and hiring of thousands of more IRS staff.

Gaetz is a member of the Armed Services Committee and represents the district with the highest concentration of active duty military and veterans. He is also a member of the Congressional Air Force Caucus, Congressional Army Caucus, Congressional Navy Caucus, and Congressional SOCOM (Special Operations Command) Caucus.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.