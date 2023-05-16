Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a MAGA firebrand, has filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson, after two decades of marriage.

In a written statement on Tuesday, Boebert cited “irreconcilable differences” as the impetus behind the divorce filing.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process,” she said. “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.”

“This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District,” she added.

Filed on April 25 in Mesa County court, Boebert claimed her marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to the Colorado Sun.

The divorce filing comes after Boebert revealed that she would become a grandmother by way of her 18-year-old son, whom she shares with Jayson. They have three other sons together and reportedly met when Boebert was just 16 working at Burger King. They were married four months later in Las Vegas and were initially turned away due to Boebert’s age.

“Four months after we met, Jayson and I went off to get married,” Boebert wrote in her memoir. “For any ‘Karen’ who may be reading this, Jayson and I broke no Colorado laws with our relationship, despite what you might be thinking.”

“This was no shotgun wedding,” she added.

According to the process server that gave Jayson Boebert the divorce papers, he appeared furious and threatened to call the sheriff.

“Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry,” the process server wrote in the afadavit of service obtained by the Daily Beast. “I tried to hand him the documents but [he] did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff’s Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or VIMEO On Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.