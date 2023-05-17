A shocking poll found that more Americans blame President Joe Biden than House Republicans for the nation’s debt ceiling impasse.

After months of refusing, the Biden White House finally came to the negotiating table with House Republicans after they rallied behind Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to support the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which would lift the debt ceiling through early next year and save the government an estimated $4.8 trillion over the next ten years.

With Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s expectation that the U.S. will hit its debt limit in two weeks, Biden is being blamed for the lack of an agreement, an Economist/YouGov poll found.

The survey found that 33 percent of Americans blame Biden for the lack of an agreement on the debt ceiling, while 27 percent blame House Republicans. Usually, Democrats win the narrative battle and receive less blame than House Republicans.

Still, 32 percent blame both sides “equally,” while eight percent place no blame on either party.

The survey was released the same week Biden announced he would cut his foreign trip short to continue debt ceiling negotiations with congressional leaders.

On Tuesday, McCarthy said the “scope” of the negotiations is improving. House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) also described the negotiations as “open,” honest,” and “cordial.”

Biden struck a more positive tone on Sunday, signaling openness to cutting a deal with McCarthy, as Breitbart News reported.

“It never is good to characterize a negotiation in the middle of a negotiation. I remain optimistic because I’m a congenital optimist. But I really think there’s a desire on their part, as well as ours, to reach an agreement, and I think we’ll be able to do it,” Biden said.

The Economist/YouGov survey also found that 59 percent of Americans think the country is on the wrong track. Meanwhile, 55 percent of Americans do not want Biden to run for a second term, and more Americans disapprove of his job performance than approve.

In addition, 65 percent of Americans rated the economy as “poor.”

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,500 United States adults from May 13 to May 16. The survey’s margin of error is ±2.8 percent.

