Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing criticism from former President Donald Trump and others after losing a pivotal race in his home state, as Jacksonville, Florida, fell into the hands of a Democrat mayor Tuesday.

“Congratulations to a ‘star’ in Kentucky, Danial Cameron, who easily won the Republican Nomination for Governor. He had my Complete and Total Endorsement. The DeSanctimonious backed candidate came in a DISTANT third,” Trump said the morning after Election Day.

“Ron’s magic is GONE! He also lost, shockingly, in Jacksonville last night (Mayor),” he added:

Indeed, in Jacksonville, neither Republican Daniel Davis nor Democrat Donna Deegan was able to pass the 50 percent threshold in the last election, leading to Tuesday’s runoff race. However, Deegan emerged victorious, flipping the position to Democrat leadership, with four points separating the two.

Throughout the campaigns, crime emerged as a primary issue, as David and Republicans attempted to showcase Deegan’s soft on crime positions.

“‘Defund Donna’ is soft on crime, wants higher taxes and is wholly unprepared to handle the city’s $1.5 billion budget. Jacksonville needs a real Mayor – not a media activist like Deegan who pretends to be one on TV,” the Republican Party of Duval County said in March.

“Defund Donna” is soft on crime, wants higher taxes and is wholly unprepared to handle the city’s $1.5 billion budget. Jacksonville needs a real Mayor – not a media activist like Deegan who pretends to be one on TV. — Republican Party of Duval County (@DuvalGOP) March 22, 2023

A Republican ad also showcased Deegan’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement, in which she stated that she attended “every one of those Black Lives Matter protests.” Deegan, a Democrat, dismissed the ad as “divisive” and “racially insensitive.”

Meanwhile, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters made it clear he endorsed Davis.

“My decision to support a law and order candidate like Daniel Davis stems from his commitment to giving officers the resources they need to fight crime, not defunding them,” he said.

The local race was closely watched. Even Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) traveled to the area over the weekend to promote the Republican candidates.

Thank you @SenRickScott for joining us today to support our candidates! Cast your ballot for @DanielDavisFL and our Republican ticket! #jaxpol #flapol pic.twitter.com/zlEX0csZHb — Republican Party of Duval County (@DuvalGOP) May 14, 2023

🗳️ Spent the afternoon with @DanielDavisFL, Sheriff TK Waters and wonderful Republicans in Jacksonville today! Remember early voting ends today so get out and vote till 6PM! pic.twitter.com/oyoTwFftEF — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 14, 2023

Noticeably absent, however, was DeSantis, who spent his time traveling across the country, even heading to Iowa, where he ironically decried the GOP “culture of losing.” Then, a single day before Election Day, DeSantis rolled out an endorsement for Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft, who lost to Trump-backed Daniel Cameron by over 30 points.

🚨 Kentucky GOP gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron thanks Donald Trump for his support “The Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky” pic.twitter.com/AsueGC4Xlp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 17, 2023

Many others, in addition to Trump, criticized DeSantis for the pivotal loss.

“Because of Ron DeSantis’ negligence and recklessness in how he runs the state of Florida, Republicans have lost the mayoral race in Jacksonville for the first time in a decade. Maybe it’s time for DeSantis to end his failing shadow campaign and focus on delivering for Floridians…” Trump backer and X Strategies LLC CEO Alex Bruesewitz observed, as others expressed similar sentiments.

Because of Ron DeSantis’ negligence and recklessness in how he runs the state of Florida, Republicans have lost the mayoral race in Jacksonville for the first time in a decade. Maybe it’s time for DeSantis to end his failing shadow campaign and focus on delivering for Floridians… — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 17, 2023

Horrible night for Desantis The billionaire he backed in the KY primary got destroyed by Trump’s pick & a Democrat won the mayoral race in Jacksonville He should’ve been campaigning for the people of Jacksonville as opposed to jet setting across the world on a “book tour” pic.twitter.com/MspcVFtjDy — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 16, 2023

Ron DeSantis should have spent his time holding a rally in Jacksonville. Instead, DeSantis spent his time holding a small 300 person rally in Iowa. Now Jacksonville has a Democrat mayor. Team DeSantis is such a failure.

pic.twitter.com/YBhG1PhRIU — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) May 17, 2023

Ron DeSantis went to Iowa instead of campaigning for Jacksonville’s Republican Nominee for mayor. After Tuesday’s failure, how can anyone believe DeSantis creates a winning culture?

pic.twitter.com/41GsSAAwl1 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) May 17, 2023

DeSantis Goes 0-for-2 on Election Night “The 2024 hopeful made a dramatic, election-eve show of support in the Kentucky governor’s race, only for his chosen candidate to get clobbered. Another favored candidate in Jacksonville, Fla., lost, too.” https://t.co/WpN33tBjZE — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 17, 2023

Big DeSantis L in Jacksonville, FL tonight. I genuinely believe with all of my heart that the 2022 elections in Florida were rigged to make it appear as though DeSantis was an exceptional outlier so the GOP could have talking points to push his shadow campaign for President.… https://t.co/dhlhFld9yw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 17, 2023

One day after DeSantis blamed Trump for creating a “culture of losing” in the party: -His endorsed candidate in KY ends up in third place. -His endorsed candidate in Jacksonville loses to a Democrat, flipping the largest Republican-controlled city in the country. -Morning… — MAGA (@MAGAoriginalist) May 17, 2023

Rob DeSantis was in Iowa weirding people out and ignored a critical mayoral race in Jacksonville, Florida, that resulted in the Demcorat eeking out a win. Now, he's not just a shitty presidential candidate but also a shitty governor. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) May 17, 2023

Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler noted that Jacksonville Republicans had a “good” turnout effort but “not enough to overcome Voter Reg deficit + I loss + R flips post-bloody primary.”