President Joe Biden’s reelection team for the 2024 contest will plead with American voters to let him “finish the job” while casting “extreme” Republicans personified by President Donald Trump and supporters of his “Make America Great Again” movement as threats to very core of American political values.

Those are just a few of the key points Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez offered Thursday on strategy, her first since she took her new job last month, in a memo released to various news sources and obtained by the Associated Press.

Rodriguez, a former campaign staffer for then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, wrote in the missive to “interested parties” the 2024 race presents “significant opportunities to grow Democratic support.”

Her talking points come as Biden’s overall approval rating remains stuck in the 40s amid tepid enthusiasm among fellow Democrats, declining support among independents and little if any backing among registered Republican voters, as Breitbart News reported.

Joe Biden faced some of the worst polling data of his presidency recently. https://t.co/8YAu4gIyLA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 14, 2023

AP reports while Rodriguez’s memo did not mention Trump by name it did confidently predict the president would “prevail over the MAGA extremist agenda once again.”

The memo says the Biden reelection campaign plans to spread its message online and through in-person contacts with voters, but will rely heavily on leveraging voters’ existing social circles.

“While trust in the media may have eroded, trust in people’s personal networks has never been stronger,” Rodriguez wrote.

The push to paint Republican supporters in particular as somehow a threat to the very fabric of American society harks back to previous claims by Biden on the matter.

Biden Calls MAGA Republicans "Violent," "Extreme," "Dangerous" While Ignoring Leftist Violence pic.twitter.com/JIJsQY8ADt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2022

Overall Rodriguez promised Biden’s campaign will “engage early and often” with its traditional base supporters among women, as well as black, Hispanic and Asian American voters, and young people who ignored the 2022 midterms, the AP report sets out.

The memo also predicted organized labor “will be core to our electoral success.”

Ultimately Biden’s team believes he is historically underestimated and underappreciated so they will urge supporters to back intense scrutiny of their strategy.