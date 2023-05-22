Most registered voters think President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden partook “in an illegal influence peddling scheme while he was Vice President,” according to a Harvard/Harris poll.

The poll, conducted between May 17-18, asked participants, “From what you know, do you think Hunter Biden was involved in illegal influence peddling and tax evasion, or do you think he was not involved in such crimes?”

Of the registered voter respondents, 63 percent, including 83 percent of Republicans and 65 percent of voters outside of the two major parties, believe Hunter Biden “was involved in illegal influence.” More than four in ten Democrats believe the same.

A majority of 53 percent of respondents say that President Biden engaged “in an illegal influence peddling scheme” with his son when he served as vice president. This included most Republicans (79 percent) and independents (58 percent), while a majority of 75 percent of Democrats think the opposite.

Moreover, 55 percent of all participants say that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is “not really fully investigating” Hunter Biden’s laptop or “foreign business dealings,” including most Republicans and third-party and unaffiliated voters, while 66 percent of Democrats think the agency is “fully investigating” the device.

The poll also found that the vast majority of registered voters, 70 percent, have significant concerns about “interference by the FBI and intelligence agencies in a future presidential election.” A plurality of 37 percent are “Very concerned,” and 33 percent are “Somewhat concerned” versus 3o percent who do not have such worries.

Additionally, the survey asked respondents, “Does the US government need wide-ranging reform to prevent interference in elections by law enforcement and the intelligence community, or have we already made changes post-2016 to avoid any type of interference?”

More than seven in ten poll participants and majorities of all political affiliations believe “wide-ranging reform” is necessary to prevent the intelligence community and law enforcement from engaging in election interference. Of Republicans, 76 percent think substantial reforms are needed, as do 65 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of independents and third-party voters.

The poll also gauged a hypothetical general election match-up between Biden and Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate. Trump holds a strong lead as 47 percent say they would vote for him compared to 40 percent who would back Biden. His advantage grew a net two points since last month. He also leads Vice President Kamala Harris by 11 points, at 50 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

The poll sampled 2,004 registered voters from May 17-18, and a margin of error was not listed.

WATCH: Biden: Hunter Has “Done Nothing Wrong” and His Situation Impacts My Presidency “by Making Me Feel Proud of Him”

