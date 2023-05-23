The extreme left raised alarm over President Joe Biden negotiating spending cuts to the federal budget with House Republicans during talks to raise the debt ceiling.

Although the White House claimed Biden would not negotiate with Republicans on reducing wasteful spending, the administration engaged with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on spending cuts, an idea that enraged the far left.

Extreme-left Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) warned Tuesday that any cuts to wasteful spending, including obsolete pandemic funding, would receive a backlash in the streets.

“I think there would be a huge backlash from our entire House democratic caucus, certainly the progressives — but also in the streets,” she told CNN.

Jayapal tried to couch her statement by pinning Biden to the previously passed reckless spending that fueled systemic inflation.

“It’s important we don’t take steps back from the very strong agenda that president himself shepherd and led over the past two years,” she said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: There will be "a huge backlash…in the streets" if the White House agrees to spending cuts. pic.twitter.com/W0kgsN0EAz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 23, 2023

“It’s going to be a problem,” socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN when questioned about the possibility of Biden agreeing to spending cuts or caps.

Recalling the White House’s previous non-negotiation position on raising the debt ceiling, Ocasio-Cortez criticized the administration for initiating talks through the debt ceiling negotiations.

“We do not legislate through the debt ceiling for this very reason,” she said.

Though House Republicans maintain leverage, the Biden administration refuses to cut wasteful spending, while demanding tax increases or revenue increases in the debt ceiling deal.

On Monday, McCarthy and Biden administration officials met to discuss the budget. “I felt we had a productive discussion. We don’t have an agreement yet,” he said.