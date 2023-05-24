Survey: Trump’s Favorability Ticks Up, Remains Favorite in the GOP Field

Former President Donald Trump remains the Republican favorite in the GOP primary field, this week’s Morning Consult survey found.

The survey found Trump with the highest favorability in the race, as 80 percent have a favorable view of the former president. That reflects a two-point uptick from the 78 percent who said the same last week.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boasts the second highest favorability in the GOP field with 72 percent viewing him favorably — the same percentage he saw two weeks ago before slipping to 66 percent last week.

Fifty-nine percent have a favorable view of former Vice President Mike Pence — a two-point decrease from the 61 percent who said the same last week. The percentage of those who have an unfavorable view of Pence has jumped six points the last week, going from 25 percent to 31 percent.

Fifty-one percent view former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley favorably, and 17 percent said they have never heard of her — down two points from the 19 percent who said the same last week. That still reflects a major improvement in recognizability, as 29 percent said they had never heard of her three weeks ago.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s favorable rating ticked up three points, jumping from 44 percent to 47 percent. Twenty-eight percent said they have never heard of him, down from 30 percent who said the same last week.

Forty-one percent have a favorable view of Sen. Tim Scott, who formally jumped in the presidential race on Monday. That reflects a four-point increase from last week’s favorable figures. Additionally, last week, 32 percent said they have never heard of the senator. Now, that figure stands at 29 percent.

The survey was taken May 18-20, among 810 potential Republican primary voters. It has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

Notably, that same survey also showed Trump leading the GOP field by 38 points:

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 58% (+38)

DeSantis 20%

Pence 6%

Haley 4%

Ramaswamy 4%

Cheney 2%

T. Scott 2%

Abbott 1%

Noem 0%

Hutchinson 0% .@MorningConsult, 3,526 RV, 5/19-21https://t.co/ZgGzHSCn6L — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 23, 2023

The survey comes as Republicans await additional entries into the presidential race, including an expected announcement from DeSantis on Wednesday and possibly former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie “in the coming days.”

