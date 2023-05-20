Survey: Ron DeSantis’s Favorability Slips, Donald Trump Remains Most Favorable in GOP Field

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s favorability has slipped over the past week as former President Donald Trump remains the most favorable candidate in the hypothetical Republican field, this week’s Morning Consult survey found.

Trump remains the most favorable GOP contender, as 78 percent view him favorably, compared to 20 percent who do not. He is down one point from the 79 percent who viewed him favorably last week.

While DeSantis boasts the second highest favorability of all those listed in the survey, 66 percent, it reflects a six-point decrease from the 72 percent who viewed him favorably last week and a seven-point decrease from the 73 percent who viewed him favorably the week prior. In other words, he has experienced a seven-point drop in the last two weeks.

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s favorability is continuing to tick up, jumping from 58 percent viewing him favorably last week to 61 percent doing so this week. Twenty-five percent have an unfavorable view of the former vice president, but that reflects a four-point drop from the 29 percent who expressed that sentiment last week.